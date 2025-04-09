“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Reisha Felix

Reisha Felix is an award-winning artist who focuses on telling rich vibrant stories of culture and Black hair through multiple mediums. It’s no surprise that her work has taken her across the world, with mural installations in Tanzania, programs at Nia Centre, and art gallery exhibitions all over the GTA.

Reisha was born and raised on the Caribbean island of Dominica which is widely known as “The Nature Isle,” and after a career in the sciences, she embraced her creative side and has been in pursuit of true artistic freedom ever since.

As a self-taught artist, Reisha works constantly to push beyond her limits embracing new and innovative creative practices, most recently incorporating hot glue into the textural representation of Black Hair. Her digital art has also evolved and most recently you can see her work as the centrepiece of the Durham Region Black History Month campaign where Reisha’s design is wrapped on a Durham Region transit bus as part of their efforts to celebrate Black art and culture this February. Outside of her artistic endeavours, Reisha enjoys hiking and hanging out with friends but her artistic eye is always open. Follow her journey at @ReicreationsArt

-Written by Joe Harry, Founder of RealOnes App and Founder & Musician at 4th Metric Music

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m originally from the Caribbean island of Dominica and moved to Canada 11 years ago. For the last 2 years, I’ve lived in East Scarborough, so I enjoy the best of both worlds of Toronto and Durham.

What do you do?

I create art mainly based on my fascination with the beauty and versatility of Black hair: figurative paintings that feature Black individuals with remarkable and intricately textured crowns of hair, that make you wonder “What is it about textured hair that makes us want to touch?” I often use a precision-tip hot glue gun to recreate the beautiful curls, coils, kinks and knots. I am a self-taught artist and am passionate about representing Black hair through a positive lens & artistically exploring what hair meant to my African & Afrodiasporic ancestors. I’m also a project manager and an art workshop facilitator.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on creating new original pieces and designing some cool art merch with digital versions of my traditionally painted art. I’m also working on my Toronto Outdoor Art Fair submission as well as a grant application to hopefully host a solo exhibition later this year. Fingers crossed for both!

Where can we find your work?

If you’re a traveller and you get to explore Dominica or Tanzania, you might peep one of my murals there too!

But regardless of where you are, you can find my work on my website and you can follow my “artventure” on my Instagram.