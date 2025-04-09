Discover the Wonders of Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: Top Attractions and Yearly Membership Perks

Located in the downtown core of Toronto, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada offers a mesmerizing underwater journey that showcases the beauty and diversity of aquatic life. Whether you’re a local family seeking educational activities or a tourist eager to explore one of Toronto’s top attractions, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada promises an unforgettable experience.

An annual membership can enhance this experience, offering numerous perks and exclusive benefits that make frequent visits even more enjoyable. One of the most appealing aspects is that it pays for itself after just two visits! This blog will dive into the top attractions at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and highlight the endless advantages of becoming a member.

5 Benefits of a Yearly Membership

1. Unlimited Access & Fast Entry

Enjoy unlimited visits for an entire year and skip the lines every time you come in, allowing you to make spontaneous trips or plan an entire day at the aquarium.

2. Bring Friends Along

Get 30% off flex tickets for up to four guests on the day you visit, so you can easily bring friends or family.

3. Exclusive Discounts

Save 20% at Ripley’s Café and Cargo Hold gift shop, receive 10% off birthday party packages, 20% off sleepovers, camps, and stingray experiences, as well as discounts on 19+ special events for both you and your friends.

4. Free Event Access

Attend select events like the monthly Friday Night Jazz at no extra cost.

5. More Savings at Other Attractions

Enjoy a 50% discount at Ripley’s attractions in Niagara Falls, including Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, Ripley’s Selfie Studios, and Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks. Additionally, you get 20% off a two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls.

5 Attractions at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

1. Pacific Sea Nettles

The Pacific Sea Nettles are a part of the Planet Jellies section at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada. The very photogenic species of jellyfish is showcased in a large tank with blue lights highlighting their luminescent quality. Commonly found in the northeastern Pacific Ocean, spanning from British Columbia to Mexico, The Pacific Sea Nettles are recognizable by their golden-brown bell with a reddish tint, this jellyfish can grow to over one meter in diameter, though most are smaller. Its long, spiralling oral arms and maroon tentacles can extend up to 15 feet. Known for its ‘nettle’-like sting, it can cause irritation and mild pain in humans, though it is rarely dangerous.

2. Sharks!

There are several types of sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada including this Sand Tiger Shark. The sharks can be found in one of the guests’ favourite attractions, the Dangerous Lagoon. This exhibit features a winding underwater tunnel that visitors can walk through and marvel at the species of marine life gliding around and overhead. The tunnel also has a conveyor belt so you can stand and enjoy the view while it brings you along for the, almost 100 metre, ride.

3. Porcupine Puffer Fish

The Porcupine Puffer Fish (Porcupinefish) is so cute as it just slowly floats around Rainbow Reef – a large tank that houses many species of exotic fish. Porcupinefish are found in shallow, temperate, and tropical seas worldwide, with some species forming large schools far from shore. These generally slow-moving fish can inflate their bodies by swallowing water or air, almost doubling in size vertically to deter predators, and extend their sharp spines outward when inflated. They have beak-like fused teeth used for eating molluscs and sea urchins. Some species produce tetrodotoxin, an extremely potent neurotoxin, making them highly poisonous. Few natural predators target porcupinefish; while sharks and orcas may prey on adults, juveniles are sometimes eaten by Lysiosquillina maculata, tuna, and dolphins. In Cebu, Philippines, they are considered an exotic delicacy called tagotongan, though they can be dangerous to consume due to the risk of tetrodotoxin poisoning.

4. Stingrays

There are various experiences with Stingrays visitors can have when visiting the aquarium. At Ray Bay, visitors can watch through the glass as various species of stingrays come to greet their guests. There is also the Stingray Experience, where guests get the unique opportunity to be in Ray Bay with several types of stingrays, including cownose, southern, spotted eagle rays, and roughtail stingrays. This experience is available on select days and includes a behind-the-scenes tour, photos of your adventure, a souvenir backpack, and towel.

5. Greg The Iguana

No visit to Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is complete without visiting Greg the Green Iguana. He enjoys a unique salad packed with a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Green iguanas can be 1-2 meters in length and primarily have a herbivorous diet, feeding on leafy greens, flowers, and fruit. With long spines and armoured necks, iguanas resemble modern day dragons. These iguanas are generally found in humid, tropical rainforests of Central and South America and prefer to stay high up in the tree canopy. They also communicate nonverbally using visual displays such as head bobbing, body posture, or colour changing.

An annual membership not only gives you unlimited access to these amazing attractions but also adds value with numerous perks. Skip the lines, enjoy discounts, and attend exclusive events—all while making a smart investment that pays for itself in just two visits.

Don’t miss out on a year of fun and savings. Buy Your Membership Today!

