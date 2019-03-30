Beckie the cat needs a furever family in the Toronto area

Queen Beckie B puts the B in Beautiful. She greets you with her gorgeous eyes and deep purr and pointed headbutts that say “Nice to meet you, I would love a head rub!”. This sweet lady can appear timid at first, however, it doesn’t take long for her to venture on to your lap for a good cuddle session.

This affectionate lady has spent her entire life in one home before she came to us. Despite this disruption, she is doing her best to trust every new person she meets. She’s become more and more friendly, more and more ready to put herself out there.

While Beckie has had some trouble with constipation, a little can-do attitude (medication) has done wonders! She doesn’t like talking about it though. Just ask one of our staff members and they’ll tell you all you need to know.

Beckie is a warm-hearted snuggle bug who thrives with company. Especially when they give her the scratches. She loves attention and would do well in a more mature home where she will get all the snuggles, scratches, and kisses.

Beckie the Cat

Age: 7 years 3 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.