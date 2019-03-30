“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor/comedian Nadine Djoury

In 2012, Nadine Djoury joined my sketch comedy troupe, The Weaker Vessels, at the suggestion of our director Frank McAnulty. At the time I had no idea how important Nadine was going to become in my life.

Born in Montreal, Nadine was raised by Carol and Sami Djoury, Lithuanian and Iraqi Jews respectively. Nadine thrived in school, obtaining a degree in Commerce at McGill University, however, an artistic calling drove her away from the security of the business world, and into the unstable thunderdome known as ‘Showbiz’.

Relocating to New York City, and later Toronto, Nadine took a slew of improv, acting and writing classes that gave her the tools to become the professional she is today. Never resting on her laurels, Nadine is constantly producing work that earns her accolades: Canadian Screen Award nominations for the web series Newborn Moms with Aurora Browne, a Dora Award nomination for Best Ensemble in Second City’s Super Dude vs. Doctor Rude, and winning the WIFT-BravoFact Pitch Competition with Aimee Ambroziak to fund their short film Good Girls. But her accomplishments don’t stop here, she’s only going to continue achieving more and more beautiful things.

Speaking of beautiful things, my working relationship with Nadine sprouted a friendship that blossomed into a romance and back into an even stronger friendship. She is one of the funniest, most talented, compassionate people I’ve ever known, and inspires me to shoot for things that I might not think I deserve without her encouragement. Bless Nadine, and bless Carol and Sami for coming together all those years ago.

P.S. Nadine would kill me if I didn’t give a shoutout to her sister Karen, brother-in-law Moshe, and her nephew and niece, the loves of her life, Jonah and Cece.

-Written by Colin Sharpe

What ‘hood are you in?

Little Portugal.

What do you do?

I’m an actor, writer, comedian, currently performing with the Second City Mainstage company. I often play the “mom” in commercials.

What are you currently working on?

We are currently writing The Second City’s 82nd Mainstage Revue. During our rehearsal process we pitch sketch premises each night and test them out in front of a live audience to see what flies. If it goes well, there is a good chance it will end up in the final show. The audience is crucial to the creation of our revues. It’s a pretty unique development process.

Where can we find your work?

You can watch the web series, Newborn Moms, I co-created with Aurora Browne on CBC Comedy, or come to the Second City mainstage show. Our latest review opened on March 19th.