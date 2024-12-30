Homegrown Business: Ali Momen of Bokay

In the bustling world of online dating, a Toronto-based startup is aiming to revolutionize how singles connect. Bokay, co-founded by CEO Ali Momen, is a dating app with a twist – it encourages users to “slow the swipe” and form deeper connections. Inspired by a friend’s frustrations with superficial dating platforms, Momen created Bokay to emphasize personality and shared values over physical appearance. The app’s unique approach gradually reveals profile pictures as users interact through evocative prompts, fostering more meaningful relationships.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Bokay is a dating app designed to foster deeper, more meaningful connections by encouraging users to slow the swipe and truly get to know each other through a series of evocative prompts that gradually reveal profile pictures.

What made you want to do this work?

The inspiration came from my friend’s reflections on the superficiality of traditional dating apps. She shared how these apps often left her feeling unseen and disconnected. This, coupled with my own observations and experiences, led me to create a platform that emphasizes meaningful interactions and deeper connections.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Bokay was created to address the superficial nature of many dating apps. We wanted to create a space where users could connect on a deeper level, focusing on personality and shared values rather than just physical appearance.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Singles who are looking for meaningful relationships. We cater to a diverse demographic, but our primary users are Toronto people who have used other dating apps and are looking for something deeper.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Bokay operates on a freemium model. While the core features of the app are free, we offer Bokay+ as a premium subscription service. Bokay+ provides additional features such as unlimited access to our AI relationship guide, Juno, and the ability to see and interact with more profiles.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Bokay is available Canada-wide but our roots are in Toronto and that’s where we have our largest and fastest-growing community of daters.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question to ask would be: “How does Bokay ensure that users are looking for serious relationships?”

Bokay uses a unique approach by starting with a blurred profile picture that gradually becomes clear as you interact with prompts. This method encourages users to focus on personality and values instead of looks, attracting those who are serious about finding meaningful connections. The key is to align the head and the heart so that people can make the best decision on who they choose to date. We’ve also found that conversations that begin on Bokay are always more than just “hey” as people have really taken the time to learn at least something about the person they’ve matched with.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

There is nothing better than hearing that two people have connected on Bokay and are now pursuing a relationship. This has started to happen and it’s been the thing that keeps us going and brings us the most joy.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“Ditch the dating apps. Have faith that the perfect one for you will appear out of thin air when the time is right.” I saw this on Twitter and thought it was hilariously amazing.

Where can we follow you?

You can download Bokay now at www.getbokay.com and you can find us on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

There’s lots of talk about what is the best burger in Toronto, but there really is no contest. It’s the Oklahoma Onion Burger at JABS (Just Another Burger Spot) on St. Clair West. It’s pitch-perfect!