Homegrown Business: Suzanne Pede of Cuddle for Keeps

Suzanne Pede, the founder of Cuddle for Keeps, has crafted a narrative of compassion and connection with her distinctive creations. Focusing on personalized, weighted keepsake bears, Pede’s work offers a source of solace for individuals navigating the intricacies of neonatal, maternal, and mental health care. Driven by her own experiences of loss and a profound empathy for others, Pede’s bears embody notions of love, resilience, and hope.

During a recent meeting, the Deputy Mayor of Toronto, Mike Colle, and the founder of Cuddle for Keeps came together to shed light on the varied experiences of motherhood. Deputy Mayor Colle, renowned for his advocacy in compassionate legislation, played a pivotal role in the passage of Ontario laws in 2015 aimed at Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness, as well as in securing increased government funding for the PAIL Network. With Mother’s Day approaching, they collaborated on an impromptu video, available on the Cuddle for Keeps Instagram page, emphasizing the significance of acknowledging and honouring all forms of motherhood, including those marked by loss. Cuddle for Keeps, under the leadership of its founder, remains steadfast in its commitment to celebrating the diverse narratives of motherhood, ensuring that every mother’s story is recognized and valued.

At Cuddle for Keeps, I hand-make weighted and personalized keepsake bears in support of neonatal, maternal and mental health care. My Birth Bears and Bereavement Bears are uniquely made to weigh as much as a child did at birth. Each one comes with the unique birth stats of a child in a beautiful rear linen pocket. My Buddie Bears are weighted to promote a sense of calm for anyone facing mental health challenges.

Cuddle for Keeps was inspired by my 15+ year career in healthcare, the loss of my first child to stillbirth, and my passion for connecting with people’s stories and journeys. What I’ve learned through my career and personal experience is that there is a universal desire to hold on to special moments and lighten the mental load. That’s why I created Cuddle for Keeps – whether celebrating the joy of a new life, honouring the memory of a lost child, or providing support during challenging times, these bears serve as symbols of love, resilience and hope.

I wanted there to be a way for people to hold on to special moments and lighten the mental load. I also wanted to bring awareness to the challenges of neonatal, maternal and mental health care.

My clients consist of: moms purchasing Birth Bears for their children as a memento (ie. first birthday, graduation, milestone gift for babies who were born premature and moms like to see how far their children have come (ie. compare their birth weight to their current/growing weight)). My clients are also moms who have lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss and want to remember how their baby felt the day they were born, or as a special reminder of their child. Also, Buddie Bears are purchased by children and parents who are looking for a way to comfort/soothe feelings of anxiety. Buddie Bears are also for people living with dementia as they shown to improve moods.

I sell online via my website and Etsy. A portion of all sales is donated towards the Special Pregnancy Program at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto as well as the Child, Youth and Family Program at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto.

You can see my work at the Little Pink Brick House in Etobicoke, Toronto or on my website www.cuddleforkeeps.com or on Instagram @cuddleforkeeps

A question I get asked a lot is: who are these bears for? Answer: They are for anyone who wants to remember how their child felt the day they were born – parents of newborns, parents of teens, parents of 20-something-year-olds who are graduating from university, grandparents… or anyone facing a mental health challenge who needs a Buddie for soothing.

The best part: getting to know people’s stories about their children, their birth experiences and learning how far so many children have come – it brings me joy to be a small chapter in their story. I also love giving back to organizations that are making a positive difference in neonatal, maternal and mental health care.

The worst part is just getting the word out there that Cuddle for Keeps exists! I launched in February 2024 and it’s difficult to get the word out.

Instagram @cuddleforkeeps

