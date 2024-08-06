Charitable Choices: Nita McCown of Zonta Club of Toronto

Nita McCown, the current President of the Zonta Club of Toronto, shares insights into the organization’s mission and activities. Founded in 1927, the Zonta Club of Toronto is part of Zonta International, a global organization dedicated to advancing women’s rights and achieving gender equality. The club’s work spans international collaboration with the United Nations and local initiatives with like-minded groups. Zonta envisions a world where women’s rights are upheld as human rights and aims to empower women to reach their full potential without the threat of violence.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Chartered in 1927, The Zonta Club of Toronto is part of Zonta International, a leading global organization of professionals working to “build a better world for women & girls” through service & advocacy. Zonta works internationally in association with the United Nations and locally through like-minded groups in our area.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Zonta envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential without fear of violence.

When did you start/join it?

I joined in 2006. Zonta Toronto has a very ethnically diverse membership and our ages range from young professionals to one person who has been a member for 38 years.

What made you want to get involved?

I was drawn to the service work both internationally and locally. I felt that it was an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of women who needed our help.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I joined I was fortunate to meet women who were “FIRSTS” in their fields – the first social worker in a Toronto hospital, the first pediatric pharmacologist, the first dietician, the first U of T woman Math professor, and many more. Sadly most of these women are no longer with us, but we have attracted new younger members who bring so much to our club.

How has it changed since?

When I joined, Zonta was not really involved in advocacy work. We have realized over the years that local, provincial and federal governments all need to play a role, particularly in ending violence against women.

Covid has changed so much. We now have a combination of in-person and Zoom meetings. During COVID-19, we were unable to hold our annual car rally to raise funds for Times Change Women’s Employment Service or to get together to make Birthing Kits to send to Congo (we have made 10,000 to date). We pivoted to our monthly “Orange Bag Project” in which we provide $500 in requested materials to agencies and organizations working with underserved women in Toronto. This small project was so well received by the community and our members that we continue it along with our major fundraising activities. We also provide local student scholarships, and many of our winners have gone on to achieve international recognition.

What more needs to be done?

Internationally, women and girls are suffering the most due to climate change, violence, child marriage, lack of education and lack of financial support to help them establish small farms or businesses to support themselves.

Locally, violence against women that we hoped would abate after Covid has not. In fact, it has increased.

How can our readers help?

We would be delighted to receive readers’ support in several ways:

By telling your provincial representatives about the need to invest in meaningful violence prevention efforts, such as recognizing intimate partner violence as an epidemic.

Readers can also make donations to the Orange Bags, or to scholarships of the Zonta Club of Toronto through Canada Helps, or by sponsoring members in our annual car rally.

Do you have any events coming up?

October 16th will be our 35th annual car rally in Support of Times Change Women’s Employment Service. We provide funds for upgrading teaching modules and programmes We also collaborate with Times Change on their Zonta Boutique with gently used clothing that clients can select at no charge.

We also support the Women’s College Hospital Sexual Assault/ Domestic Violence Care Centre by contributing funds to buy tracksuits for assault victims who must surrender their clothes as evidence.

November 13th we will host a Webinar on trafficking which will include someone who has been trafficked and experts in the field.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

There are so many good organizations; these are 2 of our favourites:

Times Change Women’s Employment Service offers training and counselling so that women gain or upgrade skills to support themselves and their families. Their success rate in helping women find “meaningful” work is amazing.

At the other end of the spectrum, White Ribbon works with men and boys to end gender-based violence.