Booboo the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Booboo, a sweet and energetic dog with some anxiety. Despite this, Booboo shows great potential to thrive with the right care and environment. She is looking for a calm and understanding home where she can feel secure and loved.

Booboo is a very sweet girl who can be calm and focused, especially during walks and training sessions. She is affectionate and enjoys belly and neck rubs. Booboo is also intelligent and has shown that she knows commands such as sit, down, and paw.

Booboo is seeking a calm and understanding home where her anxiety can be managed with patience and positive reinforcement. An environment with minimal stress and plenty of opportunities for mental and physical stimulation would be ideal. Booboo would benefit from a family experienced in handling anxious dogs and providing consistent training and affection. A home with no other pets might be best to help reduce her anxiety.

Booboo

Age: 1 Year 5 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.