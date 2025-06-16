Homegrown Business: Hina Khan of Hina Khan Worldwide Inc.

Hina Khan Worldwide Inc. is on a mission to positively transform lives, helping individuals rise to their fullest potential. Through a mix of coaching, workshops, retreats, and more, Hina Khan uses her expertise to empower female entrepreneurs to create wealth and success without sacrificing their well-being. Based in Toronto but influencing clients globally, her work fosters profound internal shifts that ripple outward, creating lasting change. We sat down with Hina to learn more about her business, mission, and the inspiration behind her approach.

What is your business called and what does it do?

The business is called Hina Khan Worldwide Inc. I often say I don’t have a business – I have a mission. That mission is to positively transform as many lives as I can. The vehicle for the mission often changes (books, podcasts, psychotherapy practice, coaching, etc.) but the mission is the same: helping others so that they can rise to their potential. It is something that I am passionate about, and the more I see clients and others reach (and surpass) their goals, the more I see how vital this mission is.

What made you want to do this work?

From a young age, I have always wanted to help people. I was curious about their stories and why they did what they did. I realized that I had a gift to connect deeply with people and see solutions and other possibilities for their situations that they could not see or access themselves.

Using my ability to see what others don’t, I help women create wealth in their lives. I want to help as many women as possible create financial abundance and success without sacrifice, guilt, and/or burnout.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I help my clients create wealth and success (whatever that means to them) through ease and flow. In our work together, they are able to create the personal and professional life they desire by increasing their capacity to receive as opposed to hustling and grinding. I do believe we can have it all, the ALL that we desire.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My clients are primarily female entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses and/or their personal lives (they usually go hand-in-hand!) but are not sure how to move past the mental blocks that keep them stuck in repeating patterns that no longer serve them.

Our clients are powerful, ambitious, determined, and have a lot of passion for what they do. All that’s missing between where they are and the success they desire is guidance and learning how to think differently. That’s where we come in!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

This year, we created some new programs which I love because we have really dialled into what it is that creates permanent change for people. These programs have been designed to help our clients create permanent belief systems that are a match to their goal(s). When people do this work on the inside, you see their external environment change to match to this new version of themselves. That is where the shifts happen. And with each program, masterclass, workshop, retreat, etc. that we create, we see such a shift in how others see themselves and how they see how much of an impact they make on others. It’s a ripple effect that not only changes the person at the epicentre, but all of those around them.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

While we’re based in Toronto, Ontario, we are a global brand that helps people all over the world. The majority of our clients are in North America, but we also have clients in Europe and Australia. Because we do virtual and in-person programs, we can help anyone, anywhere.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

It is important to find out about the coach's approach, as there are so many ways a coach can work with a client. Not every coach works the same, which is great because not all clients learn and develop the same way. Although I have programs with modules, there is also a lot of co-creation that happens with what the clients bring into the coaching-coach relationship and in their own inner work. My focus is more on creating the version of the person who has the goal, as opposed to leaning heavily on strategy.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do is seeing firsthand the transformations people make in their lives – transformations that are truly priceless and go beyond money. These often show up as deeper (or mended) relationships with their family and friends.

They show up as stepping into their power and truly leading in an authentic and aligned way. I love spending time with everyone who surrounds me, whether they be my team, my clients, or those who show up in my community. There truly is no worst part about what I do, there is nothing I dread about my days or my mission. Even when things seem to be going tough, I know that it’s for my own growth, so it’s always a win.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“And how does that make you feel?” is a cliche that most people make fun of when it comes to coaches and therapists (and I’ve been both, of course). It’s something I do say, but I don’t ask my clients to lie on a couch!

Where can we follow you?

You can find me most active on Instagram, and you can listen to my podcast, “Possibilities with Hina Khan” anywhere you stream podcasts (and on YouTube).

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Urospot: Erin Craven has brought incredible technology to the pelvic health space. For many women (the stats are staggering), bladder leaks are an issue that affects their quality of life. It is something that was deemed as “normal” because of having children or ageing. At Urospot, they combine treatment with education and are helping people with something we were told to tolerate.