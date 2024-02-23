Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House Opens at Union Station

Toronto’s Union Station has just become the home of Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House. This fine-dining destination is brought to you by Liberty Entertainment Group, Canadian financial guru and media personality Kevin O’Leary and Toronto Maple Leafs’ right winger, Mitch Marner.

The restaurant offers a diverse range of premium meats and seafood, combining a steak and sushi kitchen allowing executive chef Sean Blomeley and his team to showcase their skills, creativity and knowledge. Blue Bovine will also offer traditional Japanese dining through its Omakase sushi bar.

The restaurant seats up to 200 guests and offers lunch through dinner seatings from 11 AM to 2 AM. There is also an ultra premium beef inventory on display in the salt-rock aging room. The emphasis of both steak and sushi menus will be on quality ingredients, expert preparation and a fusion of flavours to create a unique dining experience.

Nadia Di Donato, VP and creative director of Liberty Group, has created a fusion of modernism with classic industrial design elements, blending sleek modernism with rustic steakhouse charm. The restaurant evokes the timeless ambiance of a traditional steakhouse, with vibrant Japanese chic influences.

“Blue Bovine’s design subtly weaves a story of the history of the building, the journey of the

cuisine, and a narrative of the city, adding depth and intrigue to the unparalleled dining

experience,” said Ms. Di Donato. “Our goal is always to create a space that is memorable,

immersive, and reflective of each restaurant’s unique identity and vision.”

Located at the intersection of business, sport and entertainment, Blue Bovine offers striking city views seven days a week from its expansive windows. The perfectly placed restaurant seats at the northeast corner of the building making it an excellent conversation starter.

Find out more on their website.