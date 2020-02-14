“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Troy Crossfield

Troy Crossfield is the founder of award winning Crossfield House Productions (CHP), a production company that brings to the world the stories of Black Canadians through the art of theatre and film. Founded in 2016, CHP has since had over 9 sold out shows and performed in front of thousands of audience members, included those in Washington, DC and Accra, Ghana. 2020 will continue to see the growth of CHP with its upcoming feature length film, A Little White Lie, a new theatrical piece called 1994, and the final play in the “Lies” trilogy – The Last Lie.

A multi-faceted artist, Crossfield has a major songwriting pub deal with U.S recording label Sony ATV and rapper-actor Ludacris’ DTP (Disturbing the Peace) label and is also the manager for rising music stars Jaiden Lewis and Swagger Rite.

Not just an entertainer, Crossfield is a mentor to those in the community; through his monthly support group Iron Sharpens Iron, his annual Passing Blessings Holiday Toy Drive, his class teaching Gender Society & the Arts at Carlton University, or sharing his journey on various stages (BYOB), Troy Crossfield is committed to building positive relationships & experiences for the Black community.

What neighbourhood are you in?

Just outside the GTA in Pickering

What do you do?

Many things… lol I’m a multifaceted artist. I Act, sing, write, produce film and theatre. I am a songwriter for Sony Atv, and I currently manage two artists signed to Sony… Swagger Rite and Jaiden Lewis…Sounds like a lot but also a dad of two, a husband and Co-Owner and CEO of Crossfield House Productions. I am a teacher at Carlton University for a program called Gender and Society of the arts; I teach there part time.

What are you currently working on?

Currently working on ‘Ninety Four’ a production I wrote with my partner Sheronna Osbourne (Co-owner of CHP) we are also working on Last Lie, a theatre play which will end the three part series this fall. It started with A Little White Lie. We are working on another adaptation of the theatrical play which will be filmed summer 2020 and directed by Chris Chin and my team, and written by myself, Tazia Harris, Sheronna Osbourne. 2020 is gonna be lit….

Where can we find your work?

On stage and coming to a online platform soon!!! But for now…. you can check us out at crossfieldhouseproductions.com.

Kuumba festival, Toronto’s longest running celebration of Black History.

THEATRE: Crossfield House Productions Presents: A Seat at the Table

February 12- 15, 2020, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. ($15)

Crossfield House Productions presents an excerpt from its new theatre piece in development 1994, a story of two friends navigating their complex friendship and drawing on the feelings of the music that keep their bond alive. The production company will also present a screening of its first feature length film, A Little White Lie, about a successful tech CEO, Michael Myers (Troy Crossfield), whose lies and struggles with identity become too much as he is about to lose his mother to cancer and his dark secret comes out.