Homegrown Business: Preethi Veerella of Redpath Juicery

More than just a juice bar, Redpath Juicery is a community hub aiming to balance the corporate and commercial landscape of the area. Catering to fitness enthusiasts as a perfect pre and post-workout spot, it has become a go-to destination for health-conscious young professionals and families. Here, vibrant juices and nutritious alternatives from the heart of a space designed for fostering connections and well-being. We spoke to Preethi Veerella about her unwavering commitment to health and friendly vibes.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is Redpath Juicery and we are a juice bar at Yonge and Eglinton.

What made you want to do this work?

My passion for community, health and wellness and ultimately this business is just a result of following my intuition.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Create a community with a mom-and-pop style shop to offset the corporate and commercial in the area + provide a pre and post-workout spot for all the fitness goes and a healthy alternative for the young professionals and families in the area.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Health-conscious folks.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our menu includes organic smoothies, juices, coffee, fresh coconuts, and sugarcane juice. We offer an event space for birthdays, engagement parties, salsa events, meditation classes etc. We have recently introduced a small snack menu which we plan to expand.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are located at 132 Redpath Ave at Yonge & Eglinton.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Is our juice fresh… the answer is yes we cold press organic and local produce on demand so you get the ultimate freshness and enzymes stay intact. It’s hard to find that in Toronto. Most places stock their fridges with pressed juice that may have been there for days.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is the environment we have created in the store which is very conducive to a good mental space. People bring a good energy plus the drinks are tasty. The worst part is the winter season where it tends to slow down, the days are shorter and colder and there isn’t much traffic in the store.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Uptown Brie owned by Serina is such a lovely little cheese shop.