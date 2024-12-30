Family Fun Stuff to do in Toronto during the Holiday season!

The kids are on their winter break and we’re always interested in activities to do with our families. Whether it’s indoors or out, there’s plenty to see and do. From wee ones to teens, here’s our list of fun and meaningful things to do in Toronto over the holiday season.

SUSTAINABLE HOLIDAY CRAFT WORKSHOPS at ARCADIA EARTH (The Well): December 21 to January 5 (starting at 1 pm)

Arcadia Earth will be filled with festive fun and creative energy, as well as daily sustainable crafting experiences that will spark creativity and bring joy to visitors of all ages. Each day, guests can participate in innovative, eco-friendly holiday-inspired activities, including crafting cardboard and yarn ornaments, decorating wooden coasters, and making recycled star garlands. These hands-on activities are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit while embracing sustainability. Some of the activities include cardboard & yarn ornaments, egg carton penguins, salt painted snowflakes, scrap fabric trees and more. Visit their site for full schedule.

ROM for the Holidays: Royal Ontario Museum: December 26 to January 5

ROM for the Holidays is back for another year with enhanced programming, live performances, interactive activities, and hands-on fun. In addition to the daily fun, visit the three stunning special exhibitions including EARTH: An Immersive Journey, SHARKS!, and the Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

THE WIZARD OF OZ Ross Petty Panto with Canadian Stage: on until January 3 at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

Our favourite Ross Petty panto musical theatre production returns to TorOZto this season bringing all the zany fun for kids of all ages. Julia Pulo (you might remember her in SIX The Musical) stars as Dorothy joining all-time cast favourites Dan Chameroy (Plumbum) and Eddie Glen (Scarecrow) in this comical twist in this classic tale.

DISNEY’S THE LION KING at Princess of Wales Theatre: (extended to August 30)

One of the most popular musicals roars once again in Toronto in this spectacular production of Disney’s The Lion King. Set in the African Savanna the story follows the life of Simba, a young lion destined to rule the kingdom. With incredible performers, innovative puppetry, extravagant costumes, and jaw-dropping set designs this production firmly secures its place as one of the top must-sees in the city.

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE with Cirque du Soleil: Meridian Hall until January 3

Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show was inspired by the classic Christmas poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic bring to life this reimagined story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. The production features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics reinvented by Cirque du Soleil.

KIDS SCULA COOKING WORKSHOPS at Eataly: various dates and times

Nonna would be so proud of the young ones learning about and making Italian food. Kids can join in workshops from pasta making from scratch to pizza creations. Experienced Scula cooking workshops led by Eataly’s chefs. Take your creations home and also get a taste of one of Eataly’s popular dishes. Each ticket is valid for one parent and one child.

FREE ROLLER EXPRESS SKATING AT UNION STATION:

Back by popular demand! This indoor roller rink located right inside Toronto’s Union Station and it’s free! Guests must pre-register on their site and select a 2 hour time slot. Free skate rentals too. Note there are special events planned on some dates and designated all ages skate times. See the site for all details.

THE CULTURE OF HIP-HOP at the AGO: opens to the public January 7 (currently open to annual pass holders and members) *GREAT FOR TEENS

Co-organized by the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Saint Louis Art Museum, The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century, makes its only Canadian stop at the AGO. Highlighting hip hops ongoing conceptual and material innovation, the exhibition features fashion, consumer marketing, music, videos and objects in dialogue with paintings, sculpture, poetry, photography and multi-media installations including Toronto and International influentials. Great for families with teens! Tip: Ontarians ages 25 and under are eligible for a free annual pass! See the AGO site for more details on memberships and annual passes.

DISTILLERY WINTER VILLAGE: Distillery District until December 31

It’s a winter wonderland right in the city! With twinkly lights, shops and more. Kids and teens will love all the fun foods to explore (yes, they are now officially TikTok trending!) including S’mores Hot Chocolate, Christmas Poutine, Mini Pancakes, and so much more. Visit Santa (at Soul Pepper Theatre) indoors and you may even spot his elves and a few special events happening throughout. Of course, the massive centre Christmas tree is a real draw. We even spotted Jelly Cats here. Note: ticketed and timed entry.

ILLUMINARIUM AT DISTILLERY DISTRICT:

Explore the wonder of the festive season as Illuminarium transports you to three different experiences (tickets sold separately) Discover the world of Lite-Brite, with thousands of colourful lights. Have fun exploring, playing games and creating your own art in our most gamified immersive experience yet! The new show features an immersive narrative with interactive lights, gaming stations and friendly hosts. SPACE is an out-of-this-world immersive experience, take an extraordinary journey across the galaxy. Fly through a technicolour nebula, kick up dust on the moon, see Saturn’s rings up close, and weave through an asteroid belt. The third experience is Journey to OZ! Step into the enchanting world of Oz in a 60-minute, 360° animated musical that breathes new life into the beloved story. Walk the Yellow Brick Road alongside Dorothy, Toto, and friends as you encounter magical places, face fun challenges, and discover your true Oz identity with a live encounter with the Wizard himself!

Holiday Lights at Casa Loma: until January 4

The magic of the holidays comes to life in this stunning Winter Wonderland walk-through experience on the grounds of Toronto’s majestic castle. Meander along the garden path and through the tunnels and stables in this family-friendly holiday favourite. Warm up mid way with hot chocolate, apple cider and other festive fare. Meet elves, nutcracker soldiers, magicians, acrobats, musicians, Mr. Scrooge, Mrs. Claus and even the Grinch! A visit isn’t complete without a visit with Santa in his grand ballroom.

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS: Ongoing

Challenge your perspective in this fun and science-based museum filled with mind-bending installations, captivating rooms, and optical illusions that is sure to inspire conversation. Learn the difference of what you see and what you think you see.

SKATE TRAIL AT THE BENTWAY: beginning December 21 till February 17

One of Toronto’s favourite outdoor skate trails opens at The Bentway. Bring your skates and lace up to take to the ice under the Gardiner. The 220 metre outdoor figure-eight trail is family friendly and no reservations are required. Need rentals? See their site for details. Look out also for the annual Polar Skate and free hot chocolate dates!

WICKED MOVIE SINGALONG SCREENINGS: movie theatres across the city

You heard that right! Designated singalong screenings of Jon M. Chu’s WICKED will begin on December 25. Feel free to unleash your inner Elphaba and Glinda with other adoring fans. Now if someone could also offer dance classes to Loathing, please?