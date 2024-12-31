Sandford the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Sandford is a playful, energetic pup who loves tug-of-war, treat-filled toys, and chasing squirrels. While he’s always ready for fun, he settles nicely in his crate when it’s time to rest and is fully house-trained. Affectionate and eager for attention, Sandford enjoys snuggling and following his people around, though he’s still learning to stay calm for longer periods.

Sandford loves meeting new people and is best suited for a home with older children who can handle his bouncy, playful nature. While he’s nervous around other dogs and prefers to avoid them, he thrives in a quiet neighbourhood with space to build his confidence on walks. He’s made progress with leash training but could use continued support to improve his pulling.

Sandford is crate-trained, sleeps well through the night, and does great when left alone. His ideal home is one without other pets, where he can enjoy plenty of playtime, attention, and a calm, understanding environment. If you’re looking for an active, loving companion, Sandford could be the perfect fit!

Sandford

Breed: Terrier Mix

Age: 2 Years Old

Gender: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes