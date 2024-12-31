Sandford the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

December 31, 2024 Demian Vernieri Lifestyle, Pets

Sandford is a playful, energetic pup who loves tug-of-war, treat-filled toys, and chasing squirrels. While he’s always ready for fun, he settles nicely in his crate when it’s time to rest and is fully house-trained. Affectionate and eager for attention, Sandford enjoys snuggling and following his people around, though he’s still learning to stay calm for longer periods.

Sandford loves meeting new people and is best suited for a home with older children who can handle his bouncy, playful nature. While he’s nervous around other dogs and prefers to avoid them, he thrives in a quiet neighbourhood with space to build his confidence on walks. He’s made progress with leash training but could use continued support to improve his pulling.

Sandford is crate-trained, sleeps well through the night, and does great when left alone. His ideal home is one without other pets, where he can enjoy plenty of playtime, attention, and a calm, understanding environment. If you’re looking for an active, loving companion, Sandford could be the perfect fit!

Sandford

Sandford

Breed: Terrier Mix

Age: 2 Years Old

Gender: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

New Collar Collective is a 100% volunteer run foster-based rescue operating in the GTA. New Collar Collective rescues strays, abandoned, abused, or surrendered dogs and cats requiring care, attention, and human assistance. While in foster care, the animals receive the vetting and basic training required for them to thrive once adopted out to loving forever homes. Adoptable animals are featured on our website and applications can be submitted online.

About Demian Vernieri 705 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles