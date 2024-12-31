Sandford the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Sandford is a playful, energetic pup who loves tug-of-war, treat-filled toys, and chasing squirrels. While he’s always ready for fun, he settles nicely in his crate when it’s time to rest and is fully house-trained. Affectionate and eager for attention, Sandford enjoys snuggling and following his people around, though he’s still learning to stay calm for longer periods.
Sandford loves meeting new people and is best suited for a home with older children who can handle his bouncy, playful nature. While he’s nervous around other dogs and prefers to avoid them, he thrives in a quiet neighbourhood with space to build his confidence on walks. He’s made progress with leash training but could use continued support to improve his pulling.
Sandford is crate-trained, sleeps well through the night, and does great when left alone. His ideal home is one without other pets, where he can enjoy plenty of playtime, attention, and a calm, understanding environment. If you’re looking for an active, loving companion, Sandford could be the perfect fit!
Sandford
Breed: Terrier Mix
Age: 2 Years Old
Gender: Male
Size: M
Colour: Brown
Spayed/Neutered: Yes
New Collar Collective is a 100% volunteer run foster-based rescue operating in the GTA. New Collar Collective rescues strays, abandoned, abused, or surrendered dogs and cats requiring care, attention, and human assistance. While in foster care, the animals receive the vetting and basic training required for them to thrive once adopted out to loving forever homes. Adoptable animals are featured on our website and applications can be submitted online.