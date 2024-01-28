Chef Alie Romano shared with us this delicious recipe for Lemon Cream Puff Pastry Pinwheels, a light and delicate treat. They feature layers of flaky, buttery puff pastry that’s lightly wrapped around a tangy lemon cream filling. Add fresh raspberries for an extra sweet bite!

Lemon Cream Puff Pastry Pinwheels

Yield: 12

Ingredients:

For Lemon Cream

3 eggs

2 egg yolks

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup lemon juice, approx. 3 lemons

3/4 cup whipping cream Pinwheels

1 package, 2 sheets Puff Pastry

zest of one lemon

fresh raspberries (optional)

2 Tablespoons whipping cream, approx.

icing sugar to dust the tops

Directions:

1. Make your lemon cream. In a heatproof bowl, add eggs, egg yolks, sugar and lemon juice. Place your bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (making sure the water doesn’t touch the bowl). Cook, whisking frequently until translucent and thick enough to mound on a spoon, approx. 15 minutes.

2. Remove from the heat. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface of the lemon curd and refrigerate until set and completely cooled, approx. 2 hours.

3. Once the lemon curd has cooled whip your whipping cream to stiff peaks. Add approx. 1/4 cup of the whipping cream to the lemon curd, and gently fold into the mixture. Then add the rest of the whipping cream and continue to fold until fully combined.

4. Store lemon cream in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or when ready to use.

5. Make your pinwheels. Preheat oven to 400˚F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

6. On a lightly floured work surface roll out one sheet of the puff pastry and cut into 6 squares, approx. 5 inches.

7. Spoon approx. 2 tablespoons of the lemon cream and a little lemon zest into the centre of each square.

8. Using a sharp pointy knife make a cut at each corner into the centre where the lemon cream sits, making sure to stop at the lemon cream. You should have 4 cuts, cutting into the centre of the lemon cream.

9. Now fold one corner into the centre of the square, then alternate the next corner to make the pinwheel.

10. If using raspberries, push 4 berries into the centre gaps of the lemon cream and pastry.

11. Carefully move each pinwheel onto your prepared baking sheet then brush the pinwheels with whipping cream.

12. Repeat steps 3-8 with the last piece of puff pastry.

13. Bake in the oven for 15-18 minutes or until crisp and golden brown, making sure the bottoms are completely baked and browned.

14. Let the pastries cool on the baking sheet before removing them.

15. Once cooled, dust the pinwheels with icing sugar and enjoy.

***

Note: This recipe is written for 12 large pinwheels. You may cut the recipe in half to make 6 pinwheels, just make sure to only use one sheet of the puff pastry and note that you will have leftover lemon cream.

Pinwheels are best enjoyed the same day. Store in a tin or airtight container for 1-2 days. Reheat pinwheels in the oven to crisp up the pastry at 350˚F for approx. 8 minutes.

Make your lemon cream at least one day ahead of time and place your puff pastry in the refrigerator to defrost. You want to make sure your lemon cream is thick and has had time to set. For tips and picture tutorials visit Baking For Friends.