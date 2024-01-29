Homegrown Business: Josh Title of Cate and Levi

Josh Title is the Founder and CEO of Cate and Levi, a Toronto-based brand that creates eco-friendly toys from premium reclaimed or recycled materials. Cate and Levi’s unique creations transform these materials into one-of-a-kind creatures, offering responsibly made and beautifully designed products for children. In this interview, Josh shares the story behind the brand, their mission to provide environmentally responsible toys, their target demographic of parents and grandparents, and their monetization strategies. He also talks about the best part of working in a creative industry and the challenges of competing against cheap, imported products. So, let’s dive into this conversation and discover the world of Cate and Levi and their commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Cate and Levi is a Toronto-based brand that creates eco-friendly toys from premium reclaimed or recycled materials, transforming the materials into one-of-a-kind creatures.

What made you want to do this work?

Cate & Levi was founded in 2008 after my first son Levi was born. Although I had graduated from law school and practiced corporate law, “making” has always been my true calling. My mom is an avid crafter and my father is a small business owner – you may say that I am the perfect marriage of both!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

As my wife and I awaited the birth of our first child, we noticed that there was a lack of one-of-a-kind, responsibly made, and beautifully designed products for children. I decided to create a unique collection of products that would be intricately crafted and environmentally responsible. At first, I started by designing a handful of stuffed animals made from upcycled sweaters, which quickly became the brand’s signature pieces which are now distributed and collected around the world.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our target demographic is predominantly parents and grandparents who care about gifting something special and also are interested in how and where things are made.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We manufacture eco-friendly kids’ products in Toronto and sell them across North America. While we have an e-commerce site, Amazon is our biggest sales channel and has helped us grow our customer base outside of just the GTA.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our main production facility and warehouse where all of the toys are made is in The Junction in Toronto.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Many people ask “Why should we pay more for your products?” The answer is that our toys are one of a kind, made in Canada from eco-friendly materials and great quality that we guarantee for life.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is getting to work in a highly creative industry. The hardest part is competing against cheap, imported products.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Why did the belt get promoted in the factory? It had excellent “waist management” skills!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Fluf lunch bags