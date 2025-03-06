Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Brandyn Neto

Brandyn Neto is a Pickering comedian who had his start by going to open mic nights. He quickly fell in love with the craft and began to perfect his absurdist and deadpan style. Whether reminiscing about the quirky white lies his mom told him growing up or performing at his favourite spot, Key’s Comedy Club, where he first stepped on stage, this comedian’s relatable and imaginative approach keeps audiences entertained. He’s in the works of putting on his very first solo show later this year.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe it as silly, absurdist and deadpan

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Definitely Adam Sandler

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Either Aaron Chen or Noel fielding

What is your pre-show ritual?

My pre-show ritual is taking a nice nap, reading over my set and having a coffee.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place I’ve performed at is Key’s comedy club. It’s the first club I ever performed at and I still always have the most fun there.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a bit about the silly little white lies parents tell their kids, except the ones my mom told me were a little different. I’m proud of it because it’s one of the first jokes that I took inspiration from my real life. Plus, my mom thinks it’s hilarious.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

TikTok or YouTube.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Pickering: “the commuter city with the worst transit”

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Stay tuned, I will be putting on my own show in 2025!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Stephen Karmazyn – he is so freaking funny