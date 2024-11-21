Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Blair Williams

Blair Williams is a Toronto-based comedian who brings a sharp wit and a playful edge to his performances, using dark humour to challenge perceptions and share his experience of living with a disability. Influenced by comedy legends like Don Rickles, Robin Williams, and Richard Pryor, his style blends personal stories with resilience, aiming to educate and entertain.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style blends sharp wit with personal experiences, especially around living with a disability, and often leans into dark humour with a playful edge. I like to challenge perceptions, using humour to disarm and educate the audience while keeping things light and funny. There’s a thread of resilience in my jokes, and I use my own story to engage the crowd in a way that’s both thought-provoking and hilarious.

Who are some of your influences?

My comedy influences go way back to when I was a kid, watching legends like Don Rickles, Johnny Carson, Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Tim Conway, Robin Williams, Red Skelton, and Eddie Murphy. In my teenage years, I gravitated towards Mike Myers, Chris Farley, and Adam Sandler. Now, I find inspiration in the styles of Bill Burr, Joey Diaz, Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe, Mark Normand, and Adam Ray. I also have to give a big shout-out to Josh Blue and Jared Nathan, who continue to shape my comedic journey today.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Picking a favourite is tough, but if I had to choose, it’s a three-way tie between Don Rickles, George Carlin, and Robin Williams. Each of them brought something unique to comedy that really shaped the way I view the craft. Rickles with his sharp wit, Carlin’s boundary-pushing insights, and Williams’ incredible energy and improvisation—all had a huge impact on me.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Right now, it’s another three-way tie: Bill Burr, Josh Blue, and Jared Nathan. I’ve gravitated toward Josh Blue for years because I believe his philosophy of self-deprecation leads to strength—he’s a master at using humor to flip the narrative around disability. As for Jared Nathan, I discovered him while stuck in bed with COVID during the pandemic. I came across his appearance on Kill Tony and was immediately struck by how much fun he was having on stage. It reignited my passion for comedy, and I started writing again right away. When I found out he was from Toronto, I was really hoping to meet him. I’m blessed to say a great friendship has formed, and now, we’re working together on Laughs Without Limits.

What is your pre-show ritual?

My pre-show ritual starts with arriving at the club early and heading straight to the green room to get all jacked up on sugary treats and liquids—can’t perform without a sugar rush, right? I’ll go through my material for a bit, but mostly, it’s about having fun with the other comics, cracking jokes, and just enjoying the atmosphere. Before hitting the stage, I always remind myself how blessed I am to be able to perform comedy for people. It’s a privilege I never take for granted.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite places to perform are Comedy Bar Danforth and The Corner Comedy Club, the only accessible comedy venues in Toronto. Each has its own charm. Comedy Bar Danforth is fully barrier-free, which is a blessing and something I hope becomes the norm everywhere. It’s a spacious venue, perfect for Laughs Without Limits or any big headliner like Tig Notaro or Adam Ray. The staff is top-notch, serving great food and cold drinks during the show, and there’s a large bar area outside the main stage, which is ideal for post-show hangouts.

The Corner Comedy Club, on the other hand, is an intimate, old-school venue with an incredible vibe. From the red lights to the vintage album covers and antique mirrors, it has a unique charm. The walls are lined with photos of comics, and the crowd is always ready to laugh. Plus, they consistently bring top-tier comedians, ensuring every show is packed with talent and laughter.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit has to be the one where I talk about how I got hurt and what that caused. I use a mix of misdirection and shock with a dark punchline at the end. What I love most about it is the versatility—I’ve got multiple endings for the same setup, so I can keep the audience on their toes and surprise them every time. It’s rewarding because it always gets a big laugh, and I love watching people’s reactions when they realize where the joke is headed. It’s a bit that feels like it belongs to me and always delivers.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Like a lot of people these days, I wait for every Monday to watch Kill Tony. It’s a blast watching new comics get their shot and seeing what they bring to the table. Beyond that, I dive into a lot of podcasts—Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, and so on. Podcasts are such a great way to find new voices and get to know comics on a personal level. You get the raw, unfiltered version of who they are, and that’s what I love.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto’s Solgan – Diversity Is Our Strength—unless it comes to accessibility. Then, for some strange reason, being totally inaccessible is just… acceptable.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Absolutely! We run a monthly show called Laughs Without Limits, hosted by Disability Privilege at Comedy Bar Danforth. It’s a night where talented comedians with disabilities take the stage, bringing raw, hilarious, and unfiltered comedy. It’s all about creating an inclusive space while breaking down barriers. You can find all the details here: https://comedybar.ca/shows/disability-privilege-presents-laughs-without-limits. Come out, laugh, and support accessible comedy and comedians with disabilities!

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram @cantwalkietalkee and @DisabilityPrivilegeProductions to learn all things and keep up-to-date with Laughs Without Limits

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

100%. Robert Kackham! Young comedian, who is now 24, but started comedy at 16. He will be the next up-and-coming star.