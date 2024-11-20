“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist James Cameron Smith

James Cameron Smith and his wife feel fortunate to enjoy a home and studio on a spectacular acreage on the edge of the Canadian Shield north of Belleville, ON. Following university James savoured an extended tour of Europe and North Africa and encountered a richness of cultural masterworks which moved him to pursue further creative work at the Ontario College of Art. This resulted in a rewarding livelihood in the visual arts, creating and installing public art sculptures across Canada.

-Written by Robert White, Brother-in-Law

James Cameron Smith
“Applause” 2014 Winterstone, Apoxacoat Epoxy Resin, Colorant, Stainless steel _20m x 1m x.5 m, Detail, Commission: 16 pairs of applauding hands, City of Airdrie, Alberta for the Bert Church Theatre, 15 East Lake Hill NE Airdrie, AB T4A 2K3.
James Cameron Smith
Paddle Canada”_2012_ wooden canoe paddles automotive paint stainless steel screws and steel anchors_300cm x 270cm x 100cm, commission, National Capital Commission Canada Day project, Major’s Hill Park Ottawa ON.
2012-13, We honoured Jewish Canadian war veterans who fought in WW1, WW2 and Korea through a commission for a granite memorial sculpture project working closely with the Prosserman Jewish Community Centre in Toronto.
“Treed” 2015. 17’ X 8’ X 20’ Commission, First Capital Realty, Rutherford Marketplace, 9300 Bathurst St. City Of Vaughan. For the enhancement of the public space in Rutherford Marketplace. This project’s goals were to beautify, enliven and activate a parkette and pedestrian pathway in a manner which inspires residents and visitors. The stainless steel shopping bags are a kinetic feature that rotates in the wind.
Saint Lawrence” 2006 Indiana Limestone and aluminium on concrete foundation_122cm X 376cm X 122cm, Commission: Thousand Islands Association, Gananoque, Ontario, Canada, in association with Campbell Monument Company.
James Cameron Smith
“GEOMATIC” 2010 Aluminum, Powder Coating, Spectralite, aerial mapped images of Syracuse Library from two elevations featuring the library building in polished stainless steel 6’ x 3’ x 6’. commission, Syracuse Public Library Hazard Branch, Syracuse NY, USA.
James Cameron Smith
“Disc Drumming” 2018. Commission, an interactive percussion instrument. Town of Stony Plain AB in Stony Plain Rotary Park. Steel, disc harrows stainless steel, rubber mallets 6’ x 4’ x 4’

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I am currently working on a three-part sculpture commission at the entry to Strong Enterprises headquarters in Belleville ON.

What do you do?

I am a sculptural artist.

Where can we find your work?

Two works which can be seen nearby are: in the City of Vaughan, a sculpture titled “Treed”, 2015 a Commission from First Capital Realty at Rutherford Marketplace, 9300 Bathurst St. The Canadian Jewish Veterans Memorial can be seen at the Prosserman J C, 4600 Bathurst St. Granite, Composite interpretive plaques and concrete paving stones. 20’ x 20’ x 5’ 6”, 2011. For more info, check out my website.

 

About Emilea Semancik 143 Articles
Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods

