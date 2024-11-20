“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist James Cameron Smith

James Cameron Smith and his wife feel fortunate to enjoy a home and studio on a spectacular acreage on the edge of the Canadian Shield north of Belleville, ON. Following university James savoured an extended tour of Europe and North Africa and encountered a richness of cultural masterworks which moved him to pursue further creative work at the Ontario College of Art. This resulted in a rewarding livelihood in the visual arts, creating and installing public art sculptures across Canada.

-Written by Robert White, Brother-in-Law

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I am currently working on a three-part sculpture commission at the entry to Strong Enterprises headquarters in Belleville ON.

What do you do?

I am a sculptural artist.

Where can we find your work?

Two works which can be seen nearby are: in the City of Vaughan, a sculpture titled “Treed”, 2015 a Commission from First Capital Realty at Rutherford Marketplace, 9300 Bathurst St. The Canadian Jewish Veterans Memorial can be seen at the Prosserman J C, 4600 Bathurst St. Granite, Composite interpretive plaques and concrete paving stones. 20’ x 20’ x 5’ 6”, 2011. For more info, check out my website.