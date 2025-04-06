Recipe for Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler from Mazola

Mazola shared this tasty recipe for Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler, a cozy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s bursting with sweet, juicy berries and topped with a soft, golden biscuit crust. With just 10 minutes of prep, the slow cooker does all the work—making it perfect for gatherings, weeknight treats, or when you need a no-fuss dessert that still delivers big on flavour.
Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler
Serving Size: 6 to 8 servings
Total Time: 4 hours 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds fresh OR frozen mixed berries or blueberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons Fleischmann’s® Corn Starch
- 3 cups biscuit mix
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup Mazola® Vegetable Oil
- 3/4 cup milk
Directions:
- Place berries in 6-quart slow cooker; stir in sugar and cornstarch to coat berries. Note: frozen berries do not need to be thawed.
- Combine biscuit mix, brown sugar, oil and milk in a bowl, stirring well to make a soft dough. Spread dough evenly over berry mixture.
- Cover slow cooker with a double layer of paper towels, then place lid on slow cooker (over paper towels). Cook for 3 to 4 hours on HIGH, until topping is puffed and centre springs back when touched. If desired, sprinkle cinnamon sugar on the biscuit topping just before serving.