Recipe for Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler from Mazola

Mazola shared this tasty recipe for Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler, a cozy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s bursting with sweet, juicy berries and topped with a soft, golden biscuit crust. With just 10 minutes of prep, the slow cooker does all the work—making it perfect for gatherings, weeknight treats, or when you need a no-fuss dessert that still delivers big on flavour.

Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler

Serving Size: 6 to 8 servings

Total Time: 4 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh OR frozen mixed berries or blueberries

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons Fleischmann’s® Corn Starch

3 cups biscuit mix

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup Mazola® Vegetable Oil

3/4 cup milk

Directions: