Recipe for Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler from Mazola

April 6, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Mazola shared this tasty recipe for Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler, a cozy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s bursting with sweet, juicy berries and topped with a soft, golden biscuit crust. With just 10 minutes of prep, the slow cooker does all the work—making it perfect for gatherings, weeknight treats, or when you need a no-fuss dessert that still delivers big on flavour.

Slow Cooker Berry Cobbler

Serving Size: 6 to 8 servings
Total Time: 4 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds fresh OR frozen mixed berries or blueberries
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Fleischmann’s® Corn Starch
  • 3 cups biscuit mix
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup Mazola® Vegetable Oil
  • 3/4 cup milk

Directions:

  1. Place berries in 6-quart slow cooker; stir in sugar and cornstarch to coat berries. Note: frozen berries do not need to be thawed.
  2. Combine biscuit mix, brown sugar, oil and milk in a bowl, stirring well to make a soft dough. Spread dough evenly over berry mixture.
  3. Cover slow cooker with a double layer of paper towels, then place lid on slow cooker (over paper towels). Cook for 3 to 4 hours on HIGH, until topping is puffed and centre springs back when touched. If desired, sprinkle cinnamon sugar on the biscuit topping just before serving.

 

