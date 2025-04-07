Michael Bedford’s “Light and Lack Thereof” Opens at Insomnia

Toronto’s art community will soon welcome a compelling exhibit by local artist Michael Bedford, hosted at Insomnia Restaurant and Lounge. The opening event is scheduled for Sunday, April 13th, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Insomnia’s 563 Bloor St. West location.

Insomnia, known for its unique blend of dining and culture, offers an eclectic atmosphere that supports local talent through its Artist Series. This initiative enriches Toronto’s cultural landscape by providing a platform for artists to showcase their work directly to the public.

Bedford, a fine art photographer and painter, mostly uses a vintage 35mm film camera, that he received when he was 15, to capture images that explore our relationship with the natural world. His new exhibition, “Light and Lack Thereof,” examines how light and darkness impact our emotions and perceptions.

“I’m interested in how we see ourselves in relation to the natural world and how this has changed over time,” Bedford says. His work invites viewers to consider how technology affects our connection to the earth and each other.

The exhibit debuts in partnership with The CONTACT Photography Festival, an annual city-wide event featuring exhibitions and public art installations in May. As part of the festival, Bedford’s work joins a broader conversation in the arts community, engaging both local and international audiences.

Event Details:

What: Opening Showcase featuring Michael Bedford’s “Light and Lack Thereof”

When: Sunday, April 13th, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Insomnia Restaurant and Lounge, 563 Bloor St. West, Toronto, ON

Admission: Free

In Partnership with: CONTACT Photography Festival

Accessibility: Level access to entrance, accessible pathways, and washroom facilities available.

The exhibition will continue for several weeks, offering visitors the opportunity to experience and purchase Bedford’s work. This event is ideal for art enthusiasts, collectors, and those seeking an insightful cultural experience. Join Insomnia on April 13th for an evening that challenges perceptions and highlights the nuanced dialogues between light and shadow.