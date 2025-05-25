Recipe for Creamy Kale & Bean Pasta from Professor Tim Spector

Creamy Kale & Bean Pasta with Garlic and Lemon from Professor Tim Spector is a deeply satisfying pasta dish that gets a nutritional upgrade with the addition of creamy cannellini beans and fibre-rich kale. The beans not only boost the fibre and protein content, but also make the sauce silky and rich. Add seeds on top for extra crunch, healthy fats, and even more fibre.

Creamy Kale & Bean Pasta with Garlic and Lemon

Serves 2

Ingredients:

3 oz / 90g whole-wheat pasta

3½ oz / 100g kale, stalks removed and thinly sliced

1 garlic clove

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp Boosting Bouillon (page 264)

1 (14-oz / 400g) can cannellini beans, with their liquid

Salt and black pepper

Top-ups:

Sauerkraut

Seed Mix Sprinkle

Swap: Nutritional yeast or Parmesan can be used in place of Boosting Bouillon.

Directions: