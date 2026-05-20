“A Day in the Life” with: Performing Artist Jonathan Neeman

May 20, 2026 Demian Vernieri Arts, Performing Arts

From the moment Azaria Niko entered this world, I knew she was destined to light it up in her own unforgettable Jonathan Neeman is a Toronto-born storyteller, former stand-up comic, father and husband, and professional overthinker. By day, he works a respectable 9-to-5 in the world of software. By night, he tries to reverse-engineer human behaviour. He is the host of Rogue Psychology, a show built on one simple idea: personal problems have universal solutions. To be more specific, most personal problems aren’t unique; they’re just poorly examined. Through humour, curiosity, and the occasional self-own, Jonathan explores big, messy topics like how to lower the divorce rate, how to become less easily offended, how to improve your creativity, how to make your “fake” laugh more genuine, how to reduce our addiction to social media, and how to stop performing in dating and start being honest. Part comedy, part behavioural experiment, Rogue Psychology treats life like a lab, with Jonathan as both researcher and test subject. He lives in Toronto with his wife and two young children, who have dramatically improved his humility and significantly reduced his free time.

Jonathan Neeman
This is me at a routine dental appointment. It’s a reminder that even someone who hosts a show about human behaviour still has to do the ordinary, not-so-glamorous things in life.
Jonathan Neeman
This is me spending time drawing with my family. A lot of my thinking and creativity actually begin in moments like this.
This was taken during filming for Rogue. It captures the behind-the-scenes energy of the show.
Also from set, this is me mid-shoot, talking through ideas.
This is me out kayaking in the summer. Staying active (or at least trying to) is important to me.
This “professional overthinking” shot. A lot of Rogue starts from moments like this.
Jonathan Neeman
This is me performing stand-up
Jonathan Neeman
This is me at home with my two sons, which is the real grounding force behind everything I do.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

St. Clair West.

What do you do?

I host Rogue Psychology, a show that examines modern behaviour.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on new episodes Rogue, using my background in stand-up, to examine unconventional methods for improving how we process information, date, scroll, and show up in the world.

Where can we find your work?

You can find a trailer for the show here.

 

About Demian Vernieri 965 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
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