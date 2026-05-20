“A Day in the Life” with: Performing Artist Jonathan Neeman

From the moment Azaria Niko entered this world, I knew she was destined to light it up in her own unforgettable Jonathan Neeman is a Toronto-born storyteller, former stand-up comic, father and husband, and professional overthinker. By day, he works a respectable 9-to-5 in the world of software. By night, he tries to reverse-engineer human behaviour. He is the host of Rogue Psychology, a show built on one simple idea: personal problems have universal solutions. To be more specific, most personal problems aren’t unique; they’re just poorly examined. Through humour, curiosity, and the occasional self-own, Jonathan explores big, messy topics like how to lower the divorce rate, how to become less easily offended, how to improve your creativity, how to make your “fake” laugh more genuine, how to reduce our addiction to social media, and how to stop performing in dating and start being honest. Part comedy, part behavioural experiment, Rogue Psychology treats life like a lab, with Jonathan as both researcher and test subject. He lives in Toronto with his wife and two young children, who have dramatically improved his humility and significantly reduced his free time.

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Which ’hood are you in?

St. Clair West.

What do you do?

I host Rogue Psychology, a show that examines modern behaviour.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on new episodes Rogue, using my background in stand-up, to examine unconventional methods for improving how we process information, date, scroll, and show up in the world.

Where can we find your work?

You can find a trailer for the show here.