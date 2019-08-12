Video Premiere: Johnny de Courcy – Constellation

We are delighted to premiere Johnny de Courcy’s “Constellation”, taken from his upcoming album “A Man in Trouble” slated for release on September 15th via Toronto’s “Cindy’s Records” label.

After seeing Johnny’s wonderful performance last year at the Super Wonder Gallery, it was magical to hear it again, this time realised in high-fidelity and accompanied by a beautiful video shot on 16mm.

Johnny de Courcy commented to Toronto Guardian that “Constellation was not supposed to be included (on the album) as it wasn’t working with the original lyrics. But while in the studio we decided to listen with the vocals muted and something else came through – something more delicate and ephemeral. The video stars Dix Huit as “The Composer” constantly chasing and competing with his shadow and his music.”

Catch Johnny performing at Toronto’s The Garrison on August 16th with Blonde Elvis, The Leanover and The Kommenden.