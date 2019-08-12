Homegrown Business: Michael Leach of Dynasty Cannabis

For our latest Homegrown Business (no pun intended), we spoke with Michael Leach who is the Creative Director & Partner at Dynasty Cannabis, a Toronto-based lifestyle brand that is dedicated to innovative cannabis-centric products and brands at the intersection of botanicals and design.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Dynasty Cannabis is a Toronto-based lifestyle brand inspired by the belief that plants make people happy.

A natural extension of Dynasty Toronto’s six years as one of Toronto’s favourite tropical plant and plantware boutiques, Dynasty Cannabis is dedicated to innovative cannabis-centric products and brands at the intersection of botanicals and design.

The Dynasty Pot Shop, located at 1086 Queen St West in Toronto, is a modern cannabis-themed transforming concept space.

We just launched a Best Buds collaboration platform, where we bring in cannabis-inclined brands and retailers from outside of Canada to host experiential pop ups in our space.

Currently the shop features an in-store pop up by Los Angeles-based cannabis lifestyle brand Mister Green (the first installation of a Best Buds collaboration), as well as an exclusive, limited-run Best Buds apparel collection of hats and oversized t-shirts adorned with the brand’s iconic Venus imagery alongside 90’s fashion staples like Puff Paint

Stay tuned to @DynastyCannabis for updates on future installations.

What made you want to do this work?

It all began with our love of plants – including cannabis.

Recreational cannabis is new to almost everyone in Canada. We view the fresh, evolving standards in cannabis and the rollout for the legalization of more and more products to be a massive opportunity for execution and innovation in areas which we have both experience and success.

What problem does this solve?

Our Dynasty Grow Kits (which are still available online – and the focus of our first retail installation) address the opportunity for every residence in Canada to legally grow up to 4 cannabis plants. We saw an opportunity to enable simple and easy growing for Canadians who wanted something elegant and yet effective.

We specifically designed the Dynasty Cannabis Grow Kit as an innovative all-in-one, custom design product across cannabis, lifestyle and homewares which would enable anyone to grow one plant at home.

And our Best Buds collaboration platform gives amazing brands from outside Canada to reach a new high-minded audience in the largest federally legal market in the world

– as well as gives Torontonians an opportunity to discover and engage with new brands.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our mission is to create and enable the premier cannabis shopping experience for a full spectrum of consumers. Our audience is driven heavily by curious newcomers spanning legal age ranges from Millennials 20-33 to Baby Boomers 55-80.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell high-quality, innovative cannabis-centric products through Dynasty Pot Shop and at DynastyCannabis.ca.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

There are some really great cannabis-themed stores across Toronto.

What sets us apart is that we provide a modern plant- and design-focused approach, and a transforming concept space that continually offers new services, products, workshops and exhibits.

We also pride ourselves on having knowledgeable staff that can help customers navigate the cannabis and home growing experience.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

When it comes to our Grow Kits – it’s how much does it cost and why?

Honestly when people see what’s in our kit and realize how much it would cost (and how ugly it is) to try and grow with parts available at other stores – the conversation ends with a purchase. People are really responding to the complete, all-in-one, design focus of our Grow Kits, which genuinely looks good anywhere in the house. And for a reasonable price.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is getting to see the looks on people’s faces when they realize that cannabis can be presented in a beautiful, thoughtful and casual format. There really hasn’t been a negative so far. We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our retail experience.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

We’re big fans of 18Waits on Queen Street West – just down the street from us!

To find out more about Dynasty Cannabis, please visit their website.