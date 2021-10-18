Homegrown Business: Elizabeth Becker from HiBnb

We had the chance to catch up with Elizabeth Becker about HiBnb.

HiBnb is different from the rest of the online travel booking systems because of their dedication and passion for finding the best cannabis accommodations, listings and activities. They want to allow cannabis consumers who are travelling to do what they love most while feeling safe and relaxed in their environment. HiBnb offers the canna-curious, to the canna-pros opportunities to explore the cannabis industry in a safe, supportive and welcoming environment.

What is your business called and what does it do?

HiBnb is a marketplace dedicated to the growing cannabis community, providing safe responsible, inclusive accommodation & activities options to guests looking to explore with Cannabis while travelling or in social community settings.

What made you want to do this work?

When Canada was the first G7 country to legalize the sale of cannabis in 2018, I saw a tremendous opportunity to establish a business that could grow into an international model.

I could clearly see the advantage of saturating the market before other countries could catch up. This was a factor, but I was also motivated by my passion for cannabis. I could clearly see a gap that was being left after legalization. So many people were excited about legalization but also disappointed because once it happened, nothing changed in the way that people could consume cannabis.

It’s almost like other than being able to legally purchase a product, it was still illegal. The general public wanted to engage in fun events where cannabis could touch their lives similar to the way that alcohol does. So, I decided to offer a framework for this before the Americans came up here and did it for us.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Currently, in Canada or the world, there is nowhere in the hospitality industry that welcomes cannabis users into any type of hotel or secondary rental market. Until now. HiBnb offers the cannabis consumer a place where they don’t have to be ashamed or hide the fact that they are a cannabis consumer. The destigmatization and normalization of cannabis starts here and now.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Anyone who is a consumer of, or who is curious about legally consuming cannabis is our market. At first, people think this is the millennial and the young adult, but the other 50% of cannabis users are an older demographic. We’ve been very careful not to alienate anyone.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We have modelled our business after Airbnb’s model. We charge the host a commission and the guest a service fee.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

HiBnb is available all over Canada, as it’s an online platform! There are events and accommodations listed across Canada.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: Why should I choose HiBnb?

Answer: We are a cannabis-friendly platform, ensuring all guests have a safe, welcoming stay and/or experience.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

It’s very exciting because it’s exhilarating to be creating something from the ground up which has such an immense capacity to scale at an international level. Unfortunately, to reference the term “growing pains”, this is my experience every day, and there is just too much to do with the limited infrastructure that we have. So I have to cover the gap until we have the team in place to execute as we grow.

At times it is quite chaotic.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I really love Blissed Cannabis. It’s a cannabis brand that is focused on the sophisticated mature female. It also helps to break the stigma by acknowledging that the cannabis user is not always the young teenager looking for an escape.

There is an immense market for wellness and healing, where cannabis, when taken responsibly, can improve someone’s day-to-day life.