Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – September, 2021

Through our “Five Minutes With” series, we share 2 local musicians a week through a questionnaire designed to familiarize our readers with the local acts.
Our monthly Spotify playlists with songs from the bands featured the previous month are a great way to share our featured artists beyond the single post on each.
These playlists feature one song from each of the musicians we featured the previous month in a Spotify playlist that is then shared on our website with our readers. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.
For our sixth edition, we have 8 songs to share from the month of September, 2021.
Enjoy!
***
September 2021 Musicians Featured
Sean Bertram – (Read Article)
Camie Intson – (Read Article)
Kodiak Arcade – (Read Article)
Nue – (Read Article)
The Downcast – (Read Article)
Tidal Wave – (Read Article)
Annabelle Chvostek – (Read Article)
Sophie Powers – (Read Article)