Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – September, 2021

October 18, 2021 Joel Levy Folk-Country, Hip Hop, Music, Pop, Rock-Indie

Through our “Five Minutes With” series, we share 2 local musicians a week through a questionnaire designed to familiarize our readers with the local acts.

Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – September, 2021

Our monthly Spotify playlists with songs from the bands featured the previous month are a great way to share our featured artists beyond the single post on each.

These playlists feature one song from each of the musicians we featured the previous month in a Spotify playlist that is then shared on our website with our readers. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.

For our sixth edition, we have 8 songs to share from the month of September, 2021.

Enjoy!

***

September 2021 Musicians Featured

Sean Bertram – (Read Article)

Camie Intson – (Read Article)

Kodiak Arcade – (Read Article)

Nue – (Read Article)

The Downcast – (Read Article)

Tidal Wave – (Read Article)

Annabelle Chvostek – (Read Article)

Sophie Powers – (Read Article)

 

 

 

About Joel Levy 2136 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Website Twitter

Related Articles