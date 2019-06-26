“A Day in the Life” with TSO Concertmaster Jonathan Crow

Jonathan Crow is one of Canada’s top violinist. Growing up in Prince George, BC, he started playing violin at a young age. He studied violin at McGill University and was formerly the Concertmaster of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal.

He has performed with orchestras around the world, and some of his current day jobs include Concertmaster of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Artistic Director of Toronto Summer Music Festival, and Associate Professor of Violin at the University of Toronto. He’s also the Curator of The TSO Chamber Soloists and a founding member of the JUNO award–winning New Orford String Quartet.

-By friend and former colleague Natasha Bood

What hood are you in?

I moved to Toronto back in 2011. My wife, two daughters, and I live in Roncesvalles. I love the community feeling of the neighbourhood, the great restaurants, and especially enjoy being nice and close to High Park and the lake for bike rides and going for runs.

What do you do?

I’m a violinist, a violin teacher, and an artistic administrator.

What are you currently working on?

I’m really excited to perform the Sibelius Violin Concerto on June 28, 29, and 30 with the TSO on the Gustavo Gimeno Conducts The Firebird program. I’ve always wanted to perform this concerto, and I’m finally getting my chance this year working with our incoming Music Director, Gustavo Gimeno, who is here in Toronto conducting the TSO for the first time since being named to the position..

I’m also busy working on the final preparations for the 2019 Toronto Summer Music Festival, where I am the Artistic Director. It’s going to be a fun summer of music!

Where can we find your work?

You can hear my performance with the TSO in Gustavo Gimeno Conducts The Firebird at Roy Thomson Hall from June 28 to 30. I’ll be taking part in an onstage conversation after the performance with TSO Chief Executive Officer Matthew Loden and incoming Music Director Gustavo Gimeno. I hope to see you there!