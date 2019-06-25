“Five Minutes With” Toronto Band Pink Leather Jackets

Pink Leather Jackets was essentially formed in a day. On October 1st Steve was moving in with Chris in Toronto. Steve’s brother Nathan was helping him move in. Chris had a rock show booked but no rock band! Knowing that Nathan just got off tour across Canada playing bass, he asked him if he’d like to do a local paid rock gig. Nathan was in! After Steve had finished moving in by the end of the day, Chris and Steve had got to talking. Knowing Steve just got off tour across Europe playing lead guitar, Chris asked Steve if he’d like to join the band for a local paid rock gig. Steve was in! Since that local paid rock gig they have gone on to perform all across southern Ontario every weekend using a grand list of drummers such as Ray Cara, Jordan Zagerman, and Matt Bellissimo. Building a fan base with their live show and songwriting, they have now compiled their first EP entitled Good Love.

Name: Pink Leather Jackets

Genre: Rock

Founded: Oct 2017

# of Albums: 1 EP

Latest Release: Good Love

Latest Single: Good Love

Latest Video: Good Love

Favourite Restaurant?

Mom’s kitchen

Favourite band as a teenager?

System Of A Down, Led Zeppelin, Queens Of The Stone Age,

Favourite band now?

Yellow River Boys or Retardobot, hard to say…

Guilty Pleasure Song?

Back In Your Head – Teegan & Sara, great song

Live Show Ritual?

Whiskey in the parking lot

Favourite local artist?

Blandlord !

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni, or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos all the way. Steve can make a better pasta than any restaurant and that fresh stuff is overrated.

Queen or College St?

Queen st lately

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods.

EP or LP?

EP for now

Early bird or night owl?

Night bird. Early owl.

Road or Studio?

There’s no faking it on the road.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti but I do love me a mean rotisori chicken and that chalet sauce

Where can we follow you?

@pinkleatherjackets on instagram, Facebook.com/pinkleatherjackets, twitter

@pljmusic or our website www.pinkleatherjackets.com

Any shows or albums coming up?

We would love you to check out our new singles and videos. “Shed” and “Good Love” are available on apple music, spotify, and youtube! Have a watch and a listen! Stay tuned for more music coming from us this year, and stay up to date with us on all our anti-social media platforms like instagram and facebook!