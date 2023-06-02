Five Minutes With: Toronto-based singer-songwriter Evelynne Ross

Evelynne Ross is a Toronto-based singer-songwriter with musical influences that include pop, folk, rock and country going back as far as the 50s.

As a performer, Ross draws on a myriad of classic influences: Fleetwood Mac, The Bee Gees, Elton John, The Eagles, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Linda Ronstadt, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, CSNY, Joni Mitchell, and Tom Petty, not to mention Canadian rock staples the Tragically Hip and ’80s/’90s acts like Prince, Annie Lennox/Eurythmics, Crowded House, Prince, and Squeeze. Raised on her father’s extensive record collection, she spent countless hours during her childhood in Toronto learning the words to every song so she could sing them back to her family in regular performances.

Playing in bands, trios and duos throughout her teens, by her early 20s Ross sold her few worldly possessions and moved to Barbados with a loose plan to record jingles for Bajan radio. There, she spent time in Eddy Grant’s studio with The Rolling Stones while they wrote and recorded their hit 1989 album Steel Wheels. Upon returning to Toronto, Ross started a family and shortly thereafter her band, Evolution, building a following in venues throughout Ontario.

As she grew older, Ross’ taste expanded to include an even wider spectrum of genres from every decade, including folk, rock, pop, country, blues and roots, with a particular interest in Canadian music. Warm melodies and the storytelling nature of songs hold equal motivation for her in her own songwriting.

These days, Ross is particularly drawn to writing songs about the human condition – songs that listeners will feel instantly drawn to. Her new EP Against the Fence soars with powerful melodies and heartfelt songwriting, telling compelling and relatable stories about everyday life.

Name:

Evelynne Ross

Genre:

Pop/Folk/Rock

Founded:

Long ago

Last Single:

Old Oak Tree

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Mick Jagger / The Rolling Stones

Favourite musician now:

Sarah Harmer

Guilty pleasure song:

The Fighter / Keith Urban

Live show ritual:

Shot/swig of Irish whiskey before hitting the stage

Favourite local musician:

Julian Taylor

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Currently recording demo tracks for upcoming LP

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Cumin Kitchen

Favourite street in Toronto:

Ossington

Favourite park in Toronto:

Taylor Creek

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Hirut

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Cask Music