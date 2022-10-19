“A Day in the Life” with Author and YouTuber, Randi-Lee

Randi-Lee is the author of many pieces of creative non-fiction and fiction. At an early age, she discovered that writing was a positive outlet for her to explore and work through difficult emotions and hardships (she also discovered how fun it was to create whole, new worlds!). Now, in her adult years and as the parent of a neurodiverse child, she has parlayed that enjoyment and skill into a YouTube channel called “Write or Die Show” in which she talks with like-minded people who have also used the written word to process some of life’s challenges.

Which ’hood are you in?

I am located in the Niagara Region.

What do you do?

I am an author (of over 10 books) and YouTube Host. My first YouTube channel, Write or Die Show, has over 100 episodes. I interview other authors, and we discuss mental health from a personal perspective.

What are you currently working on?

My next book is in the final stages of editing. It is a non-fiction book about my brother’s death from an overdose. This book is written for family members who have had to or may be thinking about making the hard decision to put boundaries in place with their loved ones who are in active addiction.

I am launching my second YouTube/podcast called Readers Intrigue. This platform will give authors a chance to read the first chapter of their book in hopes of intriguing new readers.

Where can we find your work?

All of my books are available on Amazon. Simply search my name Randi-Lee Bowslaugh and all of my books will come up.