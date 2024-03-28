Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian and Writer Allie Pearse

Allie Pearse got her start outside the bathroom door as a child. Since then she has been all across the country and back and is currently on tour with Letter Kenny across all of North America.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I love to dissect relationships, dating and love in my comedy. It’s the thing I find the most fun to talk about, especially my own relationship (apologies to my boyfriend).

Who are some of your influences?

I’m very inspired by the scene in Canada. Toronto, where I’m based, has some of the best talent I’ve ever seen. Do yourself a favour and go see a local show!

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

The guy on my street who had a sign on his door that said “Beware of dog…the cat is pretty shady too”.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Anxiously pace around and ask myself why I thought a career in standup comedy was a good idea.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

In Toronto, I love Comedy Bar and The Corner. Two great clubs that showcase some of the best our city has to offer.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

There isn’t one that I’m most proud of because it feels like a joke is never really done. However, being able to turn negative life experiences into something funny is pretty satisfying. Did I used to own a house in Toronto with an ex-boyfriend who still owns it and is now a millionaire while I figure out how to pay rent next month? Yes. Is it funny? Yes….kinda.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

The internet is an amazing tool (incredibly hot take) for this. I’ve discovered some incredible comics while procrastinating on Instagram but there’s no substitute for going to a local show, that’s where the magic really happens. As much as I love watching clips and seeing tidbits of comedy, it doesn’t compare to being at show and seeing someone kill in real life.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’m travelling through North America on the Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Standup tour. We’re hitting over 40 cities! The brilliant Mark Forward is headlining, which is worth the ticket price alone but you also get to see the incredibly talented Jeff McEnery and on select shows my BFF and genius comic, Olivia Stadler!

If you live in Toronto, I run a monthly standup show called Slut Parade on the last Saturday of every month. It’s a sex-positive show where comics talk about love, dating & relationships. It’s always a pro lineup and we have a blast! You can get tickets on the Comedy Bar website.

Where can we follow you?

Allie Pearse or @allie_pearse on all platforms!

Instagram | TikTok | Youtube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Freddy Jan is one of my fave up-and-comers. Michelle Forrester is new-ish to Toronto and always has me in stitches.