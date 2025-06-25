“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Judy Singer

June 25, 2025 Emilea Semancik Arts, Visual Arts

Judy Singer is not just a celebrated artist; she’s a force of nature—a true visionary whose work has captivated audiences across Canada and the United States for decades. Discovered in 1974 by the legendary Jack Pollock, Judy’s career was ignited by her first exhibit at the Pollock Gallery, setting the stage for an illustrious journey through solo and group shows. By 1982, her brilliance earned her the honour of representing Canada at the Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, a true landmark moment. Beyond her art, Judy is a beloved educator. For nearly three decades, from 1976 to 2005, she taught painting, drawing, and art history at York University, shaping generations of artists and leaving a lasting imprint on the Canadian art scene. In 2006, her contributions to the arts were formally recognized when she was inducted into the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts.

Judy Singer
Judy pictured at her home studio in Toronto.
Judy Singer
Judy painting at her home studio in Toronto.
Every Friday night Judy makes her signature chicken soup from scratch. Cooking is another passion of hers.
Every Wednesday, Judy hosts a group of women who paint together in her studio. They meet once a week where Judy gives individual feedback, demonstrates different techniques and encourages each person’s individual style.
Judy skiing in Banff, Alberta.
Judy and her husband have been renting the same cottage for 18 years at Lake Simcoe. They spend the whole summer there, from June until Labour Day weekend. Judy describes it as her, “VERY happy place.”
Judy Singer
Judy out for a ride on her Harley-Davidson.
Judy Singer
Anywhere by Judy Singer (2024), 30×30, Acrylic on Canvas from her latest collection, Prisma.

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I have lived in the Armour Heights neighbourhood, Avenue Rd. & 401, for 39 years. I have a beautiful studio built onto the back of our house, which my husband and I purchased in 1986.

What do you do?

I am an artist primarily working on canvas with acrylic paints. I also create works on paper. I had a very classical training and am very interested in abstraction.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently continuing work on a series of paintings in a collection I call Prisma, which blends my classical training with curiosity and exploration. Through what I call a living collaboration between the paint and me, I aim to communicate deep feeling and spirit. The paint itself is just paint in a tube. But with human intention, it transforms into a language that communicates meaning.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my latest work at the James Rottman Fine Art Gallery at 830 St.Clair Avenue West, Toronto. You can view my full collection digitally by visiting my website.

 

About Emilea Semancik 211 Articles
Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods

Related Articles