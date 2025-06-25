“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Judy Singer

Judy Singer is not just a celebrated artist; she’s a force of nature—a true visionary whose work has captivated audiences across Canada and the United States for decades. Discovered in 1974 by the legendary Jack Pollock, Judy’s career was ignited by her first exhibit at the Pollock Gallery, setting the stage for an illustrious journey through solo and group shows. By 1982, her brilliance earned her the honour of representing Canada at the Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, a true landmark moment. Beyond her art, Judy is a beloved educator. For nearly three decades, from 1976 to 2005, she taught painting, drawing, and art history at York University, shaping generations of artists and leaving a lasting imprint on the Canadian art scene. In 2006, her contributions to the arts were formally recognized when she was inducted into the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts.

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I have lived in the Armour Heights neighbourhood, Avenue Rd. & 401, for 39 years. I have a beautiful studio built onto the back of our house, which my husband and I purchased in 1986.

What do you do?

I am an artist primarily working on canvas with acrylic paints. I also create works on paper. I had a very classical training and am very interested in abstraction.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently continuing work on a series of paintings in a collection I call Prisma, which blends my classical training with curiosity and exploration. Through what I call a living collaboration between the paint and me, I aim to communicate deep feeling and spirit. The paint itself is just paint in a tube. But with human intention, it transforms into a language that communicates meaning.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my latest work at the James Rottman Fine Art Gallery at 830 St.Clair Avenue West, Toronto. You can view my full collection digitally by visiting my website.