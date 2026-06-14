Dairy Farmers of Ontario shared this recipe for Spicy Chicken Enchilada Spaghetti Squash, a hearty and flavour-packed casserole that swaps pasta for tender roasted spaghetti squash. Loaded with spicy chicken enchilada sauce, jalapeños, and melted cheese, it delivers all the comfort of enchiladas in a lighter, veggie-forward dish. Perfect for cozy dinners with a little extra heat.

Spicy Chicken Enchilada Spaghetti Squash

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash, about 4 lb/2 kg

5 tbsp (90 mL) butter, divided

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tsp (10 mL) dried oregano

1 lb (454 g) boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped

3 cups (750 mL) tomato sauce

1 can (190 mL) pickled jalapeño nacho slices, drained

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) shredded monterey jack or colby cheese

Guacamole and sour cream (optional)

Directions: