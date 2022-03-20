Apricot and Blackberry Weave Galette Recipe

“A simple galette involves nothing more than rolling some dough, plunking down some fruit and sugar in the middle, wrapping up the edges and tossing it in the oven. Easy peasy. In this Apricot and Blackberry Weave Galette version, I’ve amped things up a bit with a simple apricot weave and a sweet and jammy blackberry base to offset the tartness of the apricots. The amaretti cookie crumbs add a lovely almond flavour to the galette while helping to absorb some of the apricot juices.”

Apricot and Blackberry Weave Galette

Makes one 9-inch (23-cm) freeform galette

Ingredients:

-1 cup + 2 tbsp (225 g) granulated sugar, divided

-¼ cup (32 g) tapioca flour or cornstarch

-Pinch of kosher salt

-2 cups (300 g) blackberries

-1 tbsp (15 ml) water

-2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice

-1 large egg

-1 tsp milk

-1 disc Everyday All-Butter Pie Dough (page 21)

-1/3 cup (30 g) amaretti cookies, crushed

-11 apricots, halved lengthwise and pitted

-1 cup (100 g) slivered almonds

-2 tbsp (40 g) apricot jam, optional

Make the Blackberry Filling

In a small bowl, whisk together 1 cup (200 g) of the sugar, the tapioca or cornstarch and the salt. In a non-reactive, medium saucepan, combine the blackberries, water and lemon juice. Sprinkle the sugar-starch over the blackberry mixture. Set the heat to medium-low and stir the mixture with a heat-resistant spatula until the sugar has melted. Increase the temperature to medium and continue stirring until the mixture thickens, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer the filling to a bowl and allow it to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

To assemble the Galette

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and milk to make the egg wash. Set aside.

Adjust the oven rack to the lower-middle position and preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). On a piece of floured parchment paper, roll the disc of Everyday All-Butter Pie Dough to a 12-inch (30-cm) round. Spread the cooled blackberry filling over the base of the galette, leaving a 2-inch (5-cm) border all around. Sprinkle the amaretti crumbs evenly over the blackberry filling.

Cut the rounded edges off the top and bottom of each apricot half and set aside. Slice each trimmed apricot half into four even pieces (keeping each apricot together as a set). Arrange the apricots on the galette base in the following pattern: starting at the top left section of the circle, place four apricot slices vertically, then place four slices horizontally snuggly up against the vertical slices. Repeat this pattern, staying within the 2-inch (5-cm) border, until you have five rows across and down the galette. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons (25 g) of the granulated sugar evenly over the apricot slices.

Gently fold the pie dough edges up and over the outer ring of apricots. Brush the border with egg wash and sprinkle with slivered almonds.

Bake the Galette

Slide the galette, on the parchment sheet, onto a baking sheet. Place the galette in the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the pastry is browned and the blackberry filling begins to bubble. Remove the galette from the oven. In a small bowl, melt the apricot jam (if using) in the microwave for 15 seconds, then brush over the apricots. Let the galette rest for 30 minutes before serving.

To Make Ahead or Store

The galette is best eaten the day it is made. Leftovers can be covered and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.