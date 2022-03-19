Ace the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Ace believes that setting boundaries will actually make your relationships healthier and happier. Ace believes in boundaries.

Ace likes being pet, especially on his head, but he does not like strangers. You’ll have to earn his trust and respect his personal space, and then he will allow you to rub his head for days! He will even push his head against you and ask for more pets. But you have to get to that level first.

The key to earning his trust is consistency – and lot of treats. Hang out with Ace and allow him to see your hands at all times. He likes to play with his wand toy and just hang out with his people for a bit before completely opening up.

Ace spends most of his days lazing around. He’d love to have high spaces that give him a great view of the room. You’ll often find him curled up in a comfy spot, in a ball like a cinnamon roll.

Ace’s ideal home would be a quiet one with less foot traffic. He likes to keep his circle of friends small and is shy around visitors. He’d do best with a family that understands feline body language and will respect his boundaries.

Once you get past his tough exterior, Ace is a softie that enjoys spending time with his people, playtime, and head rubs.

Ace

Age: 6 Years 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.