“Five Minutes With” Local Musician Laurent Bourque

Blue hour by Laurent Bourque invites you into an exploration of loss and new beginnings through pensive, chic piano-driven pop. The Toronto singer-songwriter presents 11 titles drenched in poetic expression anchored by shining piano melodies, sweeping synthesizers and blissful orchestral arrangements.

After touring his 2014 debut album, Pieces of Your Past, which won him Canada’s Stingray Rising Star Award, Laurent decided to put the brakes on and rethink his approach to songwriting. During a lengthy creative ennui, Laurent was introduced to the idea of co-writing.

Collaboration would be the creative key to the material in Blue hour. “When you write with other people, you can bounce things off each other and the best idea always wins,” he says. “Which always makes for better art.”

In 2018 after surpassing a personal goal to write 100 new songs, Laurent teamed up with producer Dan Ledwell (Jenn Grant, Fortunate Ones) and longtime collaborator and drummer Jamie Kronick to record the album. Together, they took their time and created an album full of self-analytical characterizations rooted in swaying grooves and melancholic yet sanguine memories.

Blue hour is twilight’s shining moment of natural, unwrinkled radiance. A mellow and vibrant hue that casts itself atop of landscapes, skylines and people going about their lives. As portrayed in Laurent’s words and melodies, Blue hour is an uninhibited reminder to stop and take in what’s beautiful as it happens.

Name: Laurent Bourque

Genre: Pop / Indie Pop

Founded: 1988

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: ‘Blue hour’, my new full length record – out September 27, 2019!

Latest Single: ‘Blue hour’

Latest Video: Thinking of you’

Favourite Restaurant:

Dandylion for sure. The best seasonal cuisine in Toronto. Simple, small menu, small wine list too. It’s easy and everything is delicious.

Favourite band as a teenager:

It’s a toss up between Serial Joe and Dave Matthews Band

Favourite band now:

Arctic Monkeys. It’s the best poetry in music available today. Period.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

France Gall – “Ella, Ella l’a”

If you’ve ever been in a bar or nightclub in Paris at closing time, then you’ve heard this song. France won eurovision when she just 17 in 1965 and had such a long career. This was her biggest hit in the early 80’s.

Live Show Ritual:

Pacing around the venue stressing out about the things that are out of my control.

Favourite local artist:

Probably Alvvays.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Gotta be the superfood Salad man. Love that stuff.

Queen or College St?

Since I live on Dundas, I gotta go Dundas.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Considering I stare at Trinity Bellwoods every day from my balcony, it’s my top pick.

EP or LP?

Interesting. I don’t have a preference really. ‘Blue hour’ is an LP…. and I’m working on a french EP at the moment to put out next year. Whatever it is… the whole thing’s gotta be great.

Early bird or night owl?

I’m a midday jay

Road or studio?

Whichever one allows me to sleep the 8h I need a night.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I’ve never eaten either. I hear the roti is good here in TO…. someone send me a rec!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes – Wednesday October 16 at Burdock. 9PM. It’s going to be a special one. Full band, special guests and all that jazz.