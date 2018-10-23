“Five Minutes With” Toronto Alt-Pop musician lemin.

Name: lemin.

Genre: alt-pop

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: hold A: act 2

Bio

Toronto singer/songwriter lemin. emerged in 2015, merging her deep and soulful ballads with electronic, alternative-pop and R&B. The result of her own experimentation with production and her distinct vocal performance is a truly unique, genre-bending expression. lemin. first garnered attention releasing singles Better For You and Your Friends (Interlude) to SoundCloud. Her debut EP, hold A: act 1 was released in November of 2017 and was to be followed by hold A: act 2 September 21. The EPs focus on themes of love and breakup, but more importantly, self actualization and personal growth. The EP’s title is a nod to Mario Kart: “hold A to accelerate.”

Latest Single:

New Friend

Favourite Restaurant:

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

Favourite band as a teenager:

Daft Punk

Favourite band now:

Frank Ocean

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Lucky – Britney Spears

Live Show Ritual:

Vocal drills and several spoonfuls of honey.

Favourite local artist:

Daniel Caesar

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Fresh salad hands down

Queen or College St?

Long live Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

They’re all so beautiful… but Highpark probably wins my heart.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

mmm haven’t been on the roach much yet so I’ll say studio. But I’m really excited about going on the road.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet

Where can we follow you?

@itslemin on Instagram and twitter

https://www.instagram.com/itslemin/

https://www.facebook.com/itslemin

Any shows or albums coming up?

My latest 8-song project hold A: act 2 just came out September 21st, and I’m already working on my next project. Expect a show or two in the city in the next few months 🙂