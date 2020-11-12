Our favourite restaurants for special celebrations – take out edition

Celebrations still need to be celebrated in these crazy pandemic times. Birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, new homes, and holidays should not be forgotten. No, we can’t (and really shouldn’t) have gatherings beyond our immediate homebodies. But what about dining out? Well, unfortunately, that keeps changing according to government regulations. Hard to plan anything these days. However, we can still mark special occasions with take-out while still supporting our favourite restaurants.

Restaurants across the city are finding ways to get that food we crave onto our tables and if you’re looking for something special, here are some spectacular options to help make any occasion a little brighter this season. A few of the dinners come with finishing and reheating notes from the chefs. Available for take-out and/or delivery. We plan on celebrating a birthday next week by ordering something special and delivering to family. Maybe even jump on zoom with that dinner.

Cafe Boulud: located at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. I was happy to find that my annual birthday tradition of having Duck Confit from Cafe Boulud was available now for take-out. The very popular restaurant under the creative vision of celebrity Chef Daniel Boulud and Chef de Cuisine Nicholas Trosien, bring Cafe Boulud’s world-class French cuisine home for Torontonians. Fan favourites on the menu include Confit De Canard, Chef Daniel’s famous Whole Rotisserie Chicken, and the Frenchie Burger are just a few that are now available for take-out. Each week there is also a rotating feature. Also available are a few of their amazing house-made desserts and fresh-baked Foccacia. Full cakes are also available. Available Wednesdays through to Saturdays for dinner. Details here.

TOCA Restaurant: located at the Ritz Carlton Toronto. This beautiful restaurant has recently updated their menu with unforgettable Italian fare. Still comfort food but Executive Chef Paul Shewchuk along with Chef Oliver Glowig – one of Italy’s most celebrated chefs, take classic dishes and gives them a modern twist. Ravioli Capresi is highly addictive and the Manzo Affumicato is not to be missed. You can read about last visit here. Take out menu available on their site.

McEwan’s PEI Patio Party Surf & Turf Box: For that big jaw-dropping wow experience this is a serious celebration with everything we love from Prince Edward island. Succulent grass-fed Certified Beef, East Coast’s world-famous lobster fresh fresh fresh oysters to shuck, mussels, and McEwan’s wildly popular Smashed Potatoes. The box comes with a few extra ingredients, sauces as well as cooking/BBQing instructions. You can see more here.

Speducci: The go-to Italian food purveyors offer up not only grocery items for take out but also freshly prepared meals from their in-house kitchen lead by award-winning Chef Gabriele Paganelli. Their range of artisanal cuisine include delicious mains, soups, and other delights that even cater those on specific health and wellness plans (more to come on this). Chef Paganelli has won international awards including the prestigious Gold and Silver Spoon for Risotto. See menu here.

Leña Restaurant: located near Queen & Yonge. The Argentinian restaurant offers new “Chefs Kits” with options for weekend brunch or dinner boxes that are all prepared and well packaged. We ordered the Piri Piri Chicken dinner for 2 (x2) that was easy enough to reheat. The kit came with a whole juicy chicken (cut up for easy serving), escarole, mushroom empanadas, onion bread fugazzetta, roasted potatoes, and cheesecake. Portions are decent and we had enough leftovers for the next day. Menu found here.

Cucinato Studio Mercato: One year we had a milestone birthday celebration and arranged one of Massimo Bruno’s supper club nights for our family and friends. The chef prepared the rustic Italian meal that we still talk about to this day. Bruno is known in the city for his supper club events that happen several times each month. He continues now with virtual supper clubs (found on his site) where participants can order in the food and join in for his stories and cooking tips in a private online event. Bruno, along with other chefs specializing in Italian fare in the city, have opened up Cucinato Studio Mercato where you can pick up or arrange for delivery (Thursday to Saturday), Each week features seasonal specialties. There are also online classes if you want to celebrate with friends and family and make something delicious together.