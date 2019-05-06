Where to take mom to eat on Mother’s Day in Toronto

It’s become a tradition to take the women who raised you out for brunch or dinner for Mother’s Day weekend. That tradition may include visiting the same spot year after year. Nothing wrong with that and actually loyalty is heartwarming. But if you’re looking for something new to get everyone out of the kitchen, here are some of our latest mom-approved spots.

Byblos: 2537 Yonge Street and 11 Duncan Street. A delicious prix fixe menu ($45) will be available for Mother’s Day brunch. Mom has several dishes to choose from. Standouts include Executive Chef Ben Heaton’s Turkish Manti Dumplings, Hummas Royale (made with Wagyu beef ragu), and shakshouka. We admit to drooling over the thoughts of their Strawberry Qatayef Pancakes.

Bar Buca Yonge & Eglinton: 101 Eglinton Avenue East. Italian fresh baked pastries, savoury pastas, and eggy dishes, Pugliese style pizzas, all served up with warmth and great service at this new uptown outpost of the established Buca hotspots lead by Chef Rob Gentile and King Street Food Company.

FIGO: 295 Adelaide Street West. Get ahead of the crowd and take mom to this special dinner event. On Tuesday, May 7, Prince Edward County’s very own mother-daughter duo from The Grange of Prince Edward will host an evening event pairing their wines with Corporate Executive Chef Ben Heaton’s four-course prix fixe menu $85 per person. Reserve on OpenTable.

Planta Queen: 180 Queen Street West. Chef David Lee serves up an entirely new menu that includes a weekend vegan dim sum brunch and sushi rolls. We’re drooling over the thought of dumplings made with crispy Snow Pea leaves, bang bang broccoli, Uncle Bam’s spring rolls, and dan dan noodles just to name a few.

Cafe Boulud: 60 Yorkville Ave. at the Four Seasons Hotel. Named as one of the top places in Canada to brunch with mom, Cafe Boulud always earns top marks for its service, location, ambiance and of course, food. No surprise that it’s a popular spot for multi-generational gatherings. Recently Chef de Cuisine Nicholas Trosien, who’s worked in some of the top restaurants in the world, joined the Toronto family adding his personal touch to the French-inspired menu. His dishes are not only Michelin Star Chef Daniel Boulud approved but has won our hearts already.

Maison Selby: 592 Sherbourne Ave. Housed in the 136-year-old C.H. Gooderham estate this all-day dining destination has several rooms to enjoy. Each space within the house is uniquely decorated. The menu is French bistro with a familiar classics overseen by the incredible Executive Chef John Horne (Canoe, Auberge du Pommier, Jump ). Brunch includes savoury crepes, quiches, and Eggs Hemingway. Dinner must-haves include Coq Au Vin, Mussels & Frites and Boeuf Bourguignon and more. Can’t decide? There’s a Chef’s Choice Tasting menu that offers up five courses for $59 per person.

Grasshopper Salon: 2252 Queen Street East. The uplifting plant-based cafe is the latest entry to The Beaches community. The menu is created by Chef Haruna Makino with brunch featuring fluffy vegan Japanese style pancakes along side dishes like Dan Dan Noodles, kimchi fries, Chick-Un & Waffles and even a better “Benny”.

Momofuku kojin: 190 University Avenue, 3rd Floor. The menu here is inspired by Chef Paula Navarrete’s childhood in Columbia. Mother’s Day holds a special menu for this day only. Moms will also receive a take-home gift of a jar of dulce de leche which Chef Navarrete learned to make from her mom.

Labora Restaurant & Cafe: 433 King Street West. Mom always talked about her escapades in Spain? The lingering times with friends and lovers (okay, maybe she didn’t tell you that) over delicious tapas and flowing cava? Take her to Labora where the food is exceptional – of course, thanks to Chef Rob Bragagnolo. Brunch dishes include favourites like tortilla Espanolas (potato omlette), a great selection of Spanish cured meats and cheeses, and save room for churros.

Pow Wow Cafe: 213 Augusta Ave. We were completely smittened with the brunch menu here after we had a taste of their delicious bannock and duck bacon. Ojibway Chef Shawn Adler brings the flavours of his Kensington Market neighbours and marries them with dishes from his upbringing. Indian tacos (made on bannock) are highly popular.

Maiz Kitchen + Bar: 9 Roncesvalles Ave.and two other locations. It’s been a long winter and quite frankly, a visit to Maiz is enough to make you feel like you’re away somewhere warm where the salsa wakes you up and the arepas are filling. Executive Chef Fernando Sequeda and his team takes so much pride in his Latin roots and it shows. BTW we’re addicted to the chips and guac as well as the Carnita bowls.

Bootleg Smokehouse: 64 Spadina Avenue. If bbq and brunch sound like something mom and the family would enjoy then Bootleg Smokehouse offers a brunch menu that’s a twist on a few favourites. Cornbread Pancakes are delicious as is the Little Piggy Platter. French Toast with smoked blueberries is yummy too.