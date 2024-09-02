Experiencing TIFF like an A-lister in Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is a celebration of the talented and creative entertainment industry. Hundreds of films make their premieres each September attracting many global A-listers to our city. While we’re making our list of films to see, we’re also keeping track of everywhere that will give us film lovers a chance to enhance our festival moments! Here are just some of our favourite places where you can experience TIFF like an A-lister!

The St. Regis Hotel Toronto:

This luxurious hotel known for its impeccable service rolls out the red carpet during TIFF with extraordinary offerings. First, the lobby will be transformed into a 007-themed experience featuring a Photo Booth where guests can have their moment in the spotlight red-carpet with a professional photographer on site (follow their social media for updates on dates/times). The hotel’s popular Louix Louis and official whiskey partner, Macallan, will unveil a very special food and drink program during TIFF inspired by the legendary James Bond. If you’re feeling super Hollywood glam, you may want to go all-out with “The De-classified Case” an exclusive cocktail presented in a briefcase that has a price tag of $700. Too rich? Don’t worry, there are other TIFF themed fare to enhance film lover experiences.

If a spa visit is on your TIFF must-do list, then the Red Carpet Radiance Package will be your shining moment. The St. Regis Toronto invites guests to step into the spotlight with a 60-minute NuFACE facial, followed by a 30-minute massage. This package ensures you look and feel your best, perfect for achieving a red carpet glow.

Camparino Pop up at the Library Bar at Fairmont Royal York:

Camparino, the famous bar known for pioneering the apertivo culture and home to the iconic Campari offers an exclusive social menu for one night only. Throughout TIFF, the Fairmont Royal York will also be hosting a series of festivities. Enjoy a personalized Campari Photo Booth to celebrate Festival season and raise a glass at Clockwork and Reign between September 4 to 15. There will be a TIFF Red Carpet on September 8th for that extra touch of glamour.

The Ritz-Carlton Toronto:

This hotel is always an ideal spot to feel pampered any time of the year. However, with its close proximity to the majority of the TIFF venues, it’s a highly coveted spot to gather pre or post screenings. The 5-Star Hotel is a popular spot (ahem, celebrities too) TOCA restaurant has amazing Italian fare discreetly tucked away from gazing paparazzi eyes on the second level. EPOCH lounge is an equally discreet and ideal escape with its outdoor heated patio. The popular Spa myBlend is a great escape to prep for those gala nights.

And for somewhere NEW check out The Ritz-Carlton’s LANO Cafe and Wine Bar. This AM to PM concept has elevated tasting menus and a fine selection of Italian wines.

Café Boulud (Four Seasons Hotel):

For one night only (September 4), join Chef Daniel Boulud and Executive Chef William Kresky as they prepare an unforgettable four-course prix fixe dinner to celebrate the film festival season. Limited seating — details and reservations can be found here.

W Toronto:

This modern hotel offers a series of unique, movie-themed happenings during TIFF from cult classic cocktails Mixology Masterclass to Chocolate Paint & Wine (Sept. 7 & 14) nights where you can create a chocolate masterpiece inspired by your favourite films while savouring fine wine, guided by W Pastry chefs. There will also be movie-inspired snacks and special cocktails as well as a guided paring experience (September 5 and 12). More details here.

Mott 32 at Shangri-La Hotel Toronto:

The much buzzed about latest opening isn’t for the faint of heart. With decadent dim sum and ultra rich Peking Duck, this luxurious award-winning fine dining restaurant from Hong Kong is poised to welcome the Hollywood elite to its latest global opening.

Abrielle and The Sutton Place Hotel:

Will be home to an incredible photo exhibit during TIFF. The exhibition titled “TIFF Flashback” will showcase images from Lou D’s timeless Hollywood retrospect and a glimpse into Toronto’s vibrant celebrity scene during the 1990s and early 2000s. An ideal stop in for pre and post screening cocktails and nibbles within steps of the Festival hub.

House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro TIFF Festival Village (David Pecault Square) has an excellent vantage point near the Red Carpet Galas right across from The Royal Alexandra Theatre. With their beautiful Capri inspired set up you’ll feel like you’re at the centre of all the glam while enjoying refreshing beverages (including 0.0%)

Kissa Lounge:

This unique Japanese listening lounge inspired space is already a discreet and popular spot for celebrities who visit our city. High-profile guests like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Lil Baby and Marlon Wayans have graced its dance floors. With its intimate lounge and upstairs club, it’s the perfect place for celebs to escape to— you never know who you’ll run into! In fact, last year, Kissa hosted the Deadline Lounge, where celebrities like Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, Willem Dafoe, Bowen Yang, and Elliot Page were spotted. We’ve learned it will once again be hosting TIFF events. A great place to do a bit of star gazing!

Soluna:

The Mediterranean coastal vibe supper club is the perfect day-to-night experience and is returning as a TIFF hospitality partner for the third year in a row, hosting multiple TIFF events/dinners, including the Black Excellence Awards, YYZ films, and CANIFFF. In past years, celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Zac Efron, and Daniel Craig have all been spotted at Soluna, and more recently, Diplo did a surprise DJ set with French DJ Hugel this summer. While we might not necessarily be allowed in during booked out TIFF events, you definitely can visit all other times.

Civil Works:

One of the newest hotspots that is definitely on our radar is Civil Works. From our experience, we know some celebrities prefer locations that are a bit under the radar where they can be relaxed. This location is within close proximity to the TIFF hub and offers a fun and vibrant Great Gatsby vibe with its chic Art Deco inspired design. It’s also located in the cool new Waterworks Food Hall on Brant Street.

Evangeline (Ace Hotel):

This hotel is known to attract the seriously creative crowd and unpretentious Evangeline lounge above is situated ideally for after screening drinks overlooking the Toronto skyline. Its warm and cosy, yet discreet, location is a perfect spot to gather and chat about all things TIFF.

MARKED Restaurant:

One of the city’s most vibrant dining destinations played host to several TIFF parties last year (Anatomy of A Fall, Seagrass, Days of Happiness, and more). No surprise as it’s within close proximity to TIFF Lightbox. The venue serves as a love letter to South American culture and flavours.