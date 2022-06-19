For this week’s recipe, Chef Eric Seto of Kōjin at Momofuku Toronto shared their delicious recipe for Scallop Ceviche. This breathtaking, fresh-tasting canapé is sure to make a splash for this summer’s dinner parties.

Scallop Ceviche

Ingredients:

-100 g diced fresh scallops

-40 g diced Kirby cucumber

-20 g diced radishes

-15 g brunoise shallot

-20 g Momofuku chilli crunchy (if not possible to find, use Lao Gan Ma spicy chilli crispy oil)

-20 g chopped cilantro

-20 ml lemon juice

-15 ml EVOO

-Lemon zest

-Salt

-White pepper

Directions:

Cut the scallops on small size bites, reserve inside the fridge

Mix diced cucumber, diced radishes, brunoise shallot, lemon juice, evoo

Add the scallops into this mixture, and finish with Momofuku chilli crunchy, cilantro and lemon zest. Adjust the amount of salt and white pepper and the acidity as desired.

Serve it as a canapé on top of tortilla chips or crispy seaweed.