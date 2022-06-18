Brover the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Brover comes with enough laughter and love to last you a lifetime. This handsome boy is equal parts sweet and silly. He adores being part of everything, and if you are willing to give him plenty of pets and scratches, you’ll become his immediate besty and get lots of snuggling in return.

Lively and inquisitive, Brover would like a family that enjoys some outside time, but he is also very happy to relax at home where he can hang out with his people. While he has a bit of arthritis being helped with rest breaks and medication, it doesn’t stop him from running freely in the backyard. The more space he has to stretch his legs, the better. His ideal home would be a good-sized property in the suburbs or beyond. He can get over-excited on leash when he sees other dogs and would prefer a less busy environment. City life is a little too noisy and crowded for this pooch who comes from a community up north.

While he’s been with his foster family, Brover’s learned a lot, loved a lot and filled their lives with fun. He is great with older kids and delighted to have visitors. He is fully crate trained, housetrained, and is super snack-motivated and eager to please. He is the kind of dog that would make anyone happy if given the chance. With free post-adoption support, we’ll make sure that Brover and his new family get off to a great start.

Brover

Breed: Shepherd, Mix

Age: 6 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

