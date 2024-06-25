Nyla the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Nyla is an absolute sweetheart with a gentle and loving nature. While she may start off a bit shy, she quickly blossoms into a happy, carefree girl once she’s outside. Nyla is a dream to walk-calm, easy-going, and focused on her handler with perfect loose leash walking skills. She enjoys her walks and will make you fall in love with her all over again every time you go out together.

Though she can be a bit reactive to other dogs, Nyla’s attention is easy to redirect. In the park, she loves to run around and chase birds, showing off her playful side. Nyla may bark at other dogs from a distance, but with a little guidance, she’s quick to come back to you.

In her run, Nyla is a bit shy and appreciates patience and respect for her space. She prefers to be petted with her consent, which just adds to her charming personality. Nyla’s limited pulling and super chill demeanour make her an excellent companion for leisurely strolls and fun park outings.

Nyla is looking for a forever home where she can continue to thrive and be loved. If you’re ready to welcome this sweet, super chill girl into your life, she will reward you with endless love and loyalty. Come meet Nyla and see what a wonderful addition she would be to your family!

Nyla

Breed: Perro de Presa Canario, Mix

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Bronze

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more

