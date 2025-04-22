Nash the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Nash is a tender-hearted sweetheart who’s slowly discovering the world can be a safe and loving place. He’s still learning to trust, but this lovely boy has already come so far – and he continues to make small but mighty steps forward every day.

When Nash first arrived at the shelter, he was understandably afraid and unsure. But with time, patience, and kindness, Nash has started to open up – and it’s been such a joy to witness his transformation.

Inside his enclosure, where he feels safest, Nash is an affectionate lovebug – coming right up for pets, leaning in for comfort, and showing off some happy tail wags. Once he warms up, his gentle, loving nature truly shines. He is also learning to go on longer walks outside, and has been showing great progress so far!

Nash would thrive in a calm, patient home where he can go at his own pace and be gently encouraged to keep growing in confidence. He may take a little time to adjust, but your love and reassurance will mean the world to him, and he’ll repay you with the most loyal, tender companionship.

If you’re the kind of person who believes in helping a sweet dog reach his full potential, Nash is ready to meet you.

Nash

Breed: Alaskan Husky, Mix

Age: 2 Years 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / Beige

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

