Arnold the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Arnold, a young adult male dog with a heart of gold. Arnold is a sweet boy who clearly adored Bailey, often interacting with them through the fence. While he’s not particularly keen on playing in the park, he delights in receiving affection and pets. On walks, Arnold can be a bit enthusiastic initially, pulling on the leash towards the park, but once he settles into his stride, he walks beautifully. He’s quite the explorer, frequently stopping to sniff around and observe his surroundings. Arnold behaves excellently with an Easy Walk harness, making walks a breeze. During a stroll on Bayview, he showed curiosity towards people, especially those with strollers, and became visibly excited in tall grass. In a controlled meeting with another dog, Nyla, Arnold displayed keen interest without aggression, simply eager to make a new friend. Arnold is a truly nice boy ready to bring joy and companionship to his forever home.

Arnold

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.