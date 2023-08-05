Babygirl the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Babygirl is a sweet girl who is looking for a simple, quiet home to lay on the window sill and enjoy the sun. She is quite low maintenance and doesn’t have a lot to ask, some catnip, some yummy food and a good play session is all she needs. She loves to observe us from distance and then slowly start playing and it’s hilarious to see the change of her serious expression to a cute, curious one. Babygirl is scared of loud noises, especially of a musical instrument being played. If you have a relatively quieter home and looking for a companion – she is purrfect girl for you!

Babygirl

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 5 Years

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

