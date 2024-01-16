Chop the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Chop, a delightful 7-month-old dog ready to charm his way into your heart! This big puppy is incredibly sweet and exhibits excellent behaviour around other dogs, showing promise through fences. While on a leash, Chop walks well with focused attention, and he responds positively to handler cues.

Chop’s affectionate nature shines through during meet and greets, where he sits comfortably with blankets, a ball, and treats. He has a penchant for toys and is particularly fond of energetic play. Working on commands like “drop it” is in progress, and he responds well to handler-focus exercises. Chop is teething, so providing tough chew toys is beneficial.

Kissy noises are a great way to capture Chop’s attention, showcasing his playful and energetic demeanour. Despite his strength and occasional excitement during play, Chop is a good boy who enjoys games like “find it.” With a bit more training and love, this lovable pup is sure to make a wonderful addition to any home.

Chop

Breed: Shepherd, Mix

Age: 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: XL

Colour: Black / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

