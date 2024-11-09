Bernie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Bernie is a bold and curious kitty with a heart full of affection! This playful little guy loves nothing more than being petted and cuddled-he’s a true lap cat at heart. With his playful spirit, Bernie adores feather wand toys and is always ready for a fun game of chase.

Bernie is a sweet, lovable boy who warms up quickly. He’ll often come up to you, rubbing against your legs and demanding some loving pets. After a good play session, you can expect him to settle down for a well-deserved nap on his favorite perch.

Bernie is quite food motivated; he has been known to push around his almost-empty food box, determined to find that last tasty morsel! His playful antics include “hunting” when the feather wand toy goes behind furniture or under towels.

Bernie will charm you with his affectionate nature. He enjoys a sprinkle of catnip now and then and may surprise you by rolling around in it with pure joy!

Bernie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

