Nina is a soulful, playful, and smart 2-year-old Keeshond who is sure to win your heart. With her soulful eyes and infectious energy, she’s the perfect companion for anyone looking for a loving, loyal friend. She loves treats and will eagerly show her curiosity when she meets new people, although it may take her a moment to warm up. Once she decides you’re okay, you’ll be met with her soft, trusting gaze.

Nina has lots of layers to her personality – from being a ball of energy to a calm, attentive listener. She may be a little defensive around bigger dogs but is happy to keep moving with her handler. Nina could likely do well with a smaller dog or even a cat, given slow and positive introductions. She’s ultimately sweet, loyal, and a wonderful company – a true gem waiting to be part of your family!

Nina

Breed: Keeshond, Mix

Age: 2 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.